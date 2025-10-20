Netflix shares first looks at Harlan Coben’s new miniseries with James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver

Harlan Coben is the gift that keeps on giving - as long as the gifts are seriously gripping, if slightly spooky thrillers. As well as his hotly anticipated series, Lazarus, which is landing on Prime on Wednesday, the Fool Me Once writer isn’t taking any time to rest, with another show already in the works.

Run Away is an upcoming Coben series starring James Nesbitt (who’s no stranger to a Coben x Netflix special, having starred in 2021's Stay Close), Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, and Alfred Enoch. The series is set to debut on Netflix on 1st January 2026 as the perfect New Year’s treat - sort of like an advent calendar, an episode a day counting down how long before you’re due back in the office. Or just binge it as is, so often the only viewing method with a Harlan Coben. Netflix teased the series on Monday with its first-look images and the tagline: How far would you go to bring her back?

Other cast members include Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Ingrid Oliver, Finty Williams, Joe McGann, and Amy Gledhill.

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to the logline: “Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away, and everything fell apart,” reads a synopsis of the series. “So now, when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like the rest of Coben’s onscreen hits to date, Run Away is an adaptation of one of his original books and has relocated the story from the US to more familiar UK pastures. Filming took place in and around Manchester and the North West of England.

It has been produced by Quay Street Productions, which is part of ITV Studios, with Coben serving as an executive producer through his own production company, Final Twist Productions. Danny Brocklehurst is working as the lead writer and serves as an executive producer alongside Coben. The two are also joined by Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until we have a trailer, but until then, you can at least enjoy some more fresh Harlan Coben with Lazarus landing on Prime on Wednesday, starring Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin.