First full trailer for Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun reboot is here

Paramount Pictures has officially released the full-length trailer for its highly anticipated reboot of The Naked Gun, offering a deeper look into the comedic antics of Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. The film is a fresh take on the classic Police Squad! franchise, which sees Neeson stepping into the shoes of Leslie Nielsen's iconic Detective Frank Drebin, playing his son, Frank Drebin Jr.

The original Naked Gun trilogy, which kicked off in 1988 with The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! was known for its satirical humour and slapstick gags. The reboot aims to uphold this legacy, with the trailer showcasing Neeson's gravelly seriousness amidst increasingly absurd situations, including a bank robbery thwarted Drebin Jr., who is disguised as a schoolgirl, wielding a sharpened lollipop.

Joining Neeson in the cast are Pamela Anderson as the femme fatale Beth, Paul Walter Hauser as Captain Ed Hocken Jr., CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

Anderson has already lauded Neeson's comedic chops, while Neeson himself has expressed a mix of honour and nervousness about taking on such a prominent comedic role.

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, known for his work on one of the most underrated comedies in recent times, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins.

The trailer begins by playfully mimicking Neeson's signature action-thriller roles, such as Taken, before hilariously pivoting into the chaotic slapstick that The Naked Gun is renowned for. The plot follows Anderson's character, Beth, as she enlists Frank's help to solve her brother's suspected murder.

The stakes are high: failure means Police Squad will be shut down and, even worse, converted into a Spirit Halloween store. Just from those few minutes in the trailer, it's clear the film will try to deliver the same literal, dry comedy we’ve come to expect from the franchise - hopefully Neeson can deliver...