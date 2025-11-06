London is getting two free Stranger Things season 5 screenings - and they're before the official release date
Cue the fancy dress
All Stranger Things fans rejoiced last week when the full trailer for the fifth and final season was released, along with the exact dates and run times of each episode. Now, there’s cause for even more excitement, as Netflix has announced two free fan screenings.
The first part of the final ST series doesn’t land until November 27th, but a few lucky fans will be able to get an exclusive preview, as the fan screenings will be taking place on Thursday, 13th November - a full two weeks before it hits the streamer.
The screenings are taking place:
- Screening 1: Doors open 9.30pm; screening starts 10.15pm
- Screening 2: Doors open midnight; screening starts 12.30am
Tickets are free, but extremely limited, so you will have to move fast if you want to be there. To access them, hit the link and use the code ST5FANS to register.
If you do get tickets, be ready to rifle through your fancy dress drawer (or wherever you stuffed your Halloween costume) as fans are encouraged to ‘embrace the Fall of 1987’ by dressing up in 80s-inspired garms for the show.
It’s definitely worth keeping your eyes peeled for some more upcoming London-based activations ahead of the new Stranger Things series, as if previous series are anything to go by, Londoners are in for all sorts of pop-ins, promotions, and tie-ins to build the hype. Keep an eye on Netflix UK’s Instagram for all teasers and announcements.
What we know so far:
The exact plot is unknown, but the new Stranger Things season 5 trailer has definitely given us a few clues. Firstly, it seems to be taking place exclusively in Hawkins. In the trailer, we can see Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas all team up again, as well as Steve, Nancy and Jonathan, and of course, El and Hopper. The Stranger Things crew seem to be still fighting to take down Vecna, with Hawkins having been taken over by military forces.
Netflix also previously released a teaser poster that seemed to hint that El will go missing at some point. Whether she's safe or not is still unclear, but someone is definitely looking for her, and they're making it known.
How many episodes are we getting in season five?
The Duffer brothers revealed the Stranger Things 5 episode titles on Instagram on 13th October, as well as the run times for the first four episodes - and we’re definitely not being shortchanged: the Stranger Things 5 episode titles on Instagram on 13th October, as well as the run times for the first four episodes - and we’re definitely not being shortchanged:
- 'Chapter One: The Crawl' - 1 hour and 8 minutes
- 'Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler' - 54 minutes
- 'Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap' - 1 hour and 6 minutes
- 'Chapter Four: Sorcere' - 1 hour and 23 minutes
- 'Chapter Five: Shock Jock'
- 'Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz'
- 'Chapter Seven: The Bridge'
- 'Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up'
Will there be a Stranger Things spin off?
Although it may not be a final farewell, as spin-off rumours have been rife, with Variety reporting that the Duffer duo revealed they “do have an idea for a spin-off that [they’re] super excited about…” However, according to Matt and Ross, not only is the concept very, very different, but they haven’t even started writing the idea yet, so maybe don't get your hopes up yet.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
