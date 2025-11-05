We finally have the full trailer for Stranger Things season 5, and there’s more monsters, action, and madness than ever

Halloween may be slowing down soon, but spooky things definitely aren’t. Not only have we got The Shining making a comeback into cinemas, but we finally have the first looks at the fifth and final foray into the Upside Down world of Stranger Things.

It has been confirmed that the fifth season of Stranger Things will be split into three different parts, with the first of those landing on Netflix in less than a month, on Thursday, 27th November 2025. The first four episodes will land in November, with the next three following on December 26th, and the grand finale on January 1st - just to add to your Christmas TV schedule.

It’s crazy to think how quickly time has gone since the cast first landed on our screens - with fans noting how Millie Bobby Brown has gone from a teenager to a married woman and mother since Stranger Things’ debut. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote in an open letter to fans that “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but - as you’ll see for yourselves - we are now hurtling toward our finale."

YouTube Watch On

Although it may not be a final farewell, as spin-off rumours have been rife, with Variety reporting that the Duffer duo revealed they “do have an idea for a spin-off that [they’re] super excited about…” However, according to Matt and Ross, not only is the concept very, very different, but they haven’t even started writing the idea yet, so maybe don't get your hopes up yet.

Netflix dropped the official teaser trailer back in July 2025, showing a snapshot of the all-familiar Hawkins, which was looking somewhat different to say the least, thanks to Vecna and the Upside Down. However, as of 30th October, we officially have the full trailer, and it’s a cracker.

YouTube Watch On

The exact plot is unknown, but the new Stranger Things season 5 trailer has definitely given us a few clues. Firstly, it seems to be taking place exclusively in Hawkins. In the trailer, we can see Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas all team up again, as well as Steve, Nancy and Jonathan, and of course, Elle and Hoppers. The Stranger Things crew seem to be still fighting to take down Vecna, with Hawkins having been taken over by military forces.

Netflix also previously released a teaser poster that seemed to hint that El will go missing at some point. Whether she's safe or not is still unclear, but someone is definitely looking for her, and they're making it known.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ziLC04qEe0January 30, 2025

And if you ring the number - providing you can get through - you’ll probably just end up reaching the Hawkins PD, which says:

“Thank you for contacting the Hawkins Police Department. Due to the recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown to ensure the safety of our residents. The Hawkins Emergency Task Force is working closely with the Hawkins PD to track down missing persons of which Jane Hopper is a priority. We urge you, as a responsible citizen of Hawkins, to assist us in our search to locate her.”

The Duffer brothers revealed the Stranger Things 5 episode titles on Instagram on 13th October, as well as the run times for the first four episodes - and we’re definitely not being shortchanged:

'Chapter One: The Crawl' - 1 hour and 8 minutes

'Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler' - 54 minutes

'Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap' - 1 hour and 6 minutes

'Chapter Four: Sorcere' - 1 hour and 23 minutes

'Chapter Five: Shock Jock'

'Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz'

'Chapter Seven: The Bridge'

'Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up'

All in all, whilst we’re undoubtedly headed for an action-packed goodbye, it looks as though we’re in for a right treat.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



