LEGO reveals epic Pirates of the Caribbean ship set

LEGO has announced a new set based on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, a 2862-piece recreation of Captain Jack Sparrow’s ship, the Black Pearl.

Oddly enough, the “Black Pearl” part doesn’t get a mention in the official name, or across the entirety of LEGO’s web page on this new set. But it sure does look impressive.

LEGO’s Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship measures 64cm long when fully constructed, and is 64cm tall too thanks to its massive masts.

“Craft a detailed LEGO interpretation of the legendary ghost galleon with soaring masts, torn black sails and a crew of 8 iconic film character minifigures,” says LEGO.

Those included minifigs are Will Turner, Jack Sparrow, Cotton, Gibbs, Anamaria, Marty, Elizabeth Swann and Hector Barbosa. And once they’re all setup along Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship’s decking, you can mount the ship on a couple of display stands for presentation purposes.

Alternatively, the bottom section is designed to pop off to make the ship look more like it’s sailing across your window sill.

Interactive elements on this kit include dials that aim the cannons on each side, and you can adjust the rudder. There are internal details too, revealed when you remove the rowing boat or the rear section, under which the Captain’s quarters sit.

This is not the first time LEGO has made a brick-based recreation of the Black Pearl. In 2011 it released kit "4184 The Black Pearl". It was just an 804-piece set, not nearly as imposing as this new 2025 edition. But it will cost you a small fortune to pick up one of those now-discontinued sets these days, with a brand new one having sold recently on eBay for £975.

You won’t need to pay that much for the new LEGO Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship kit, but it isn’t cheap. The £299.99 set is available to order from September 15th, or from September 12th for LEGO Insiders members.

Buy the set by September 18th and LEGO will throw in a 151-brick Jack Sparrow compass, listed at £17.99.