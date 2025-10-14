Casio travels back in time for a Back to the Future 40th anniversary watch

It’s been forty years since Back to the Future first fired up the DeLorean and changed movie history forever. Marty McFly, Doc Brown, 1.21 gigawatts, all part of cinema folklore now, in what goes down as one of the best sci-fi films ever made. And with Back to the Future Day landing once again on 21st October (the date Marty and Doc famously travelled to in Part II), Casio is celebrating in suitably nostalgic fashion: by bringing back its most iconic gadget.

Well, after the car that is. Oh yeah, and the hoverboard. But definitely iconic...

Anyway! The calculator watch is back! Specifically, the CA-500WEBF, a slick reissue of the model Marty wore on-screen, updated with enough Easter eggs to make even Doc raise an eyebrow. Created in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, it’s a clever slice of retro-futurism that bridges 1985 and 2025 with ease.

The face borrows cues from the DeLorean itself, with metallic detailing inspired by its taillights and that legendary OUTATIME licence plate. The multicoloured buttons echo the glowing time circuits from Doc’s dashboard, while the caseback is engraved with the Flux Capacitor, the fictional bit of tech that made time travel possible, provided you hit 88mph. Even the buckle gets a nod, etched with the Back to the Future logo.

Casio’s had a bit of fun with the packaging, too. The watch arrives in a box made to look like a vintage VHS tape, complete with faux rental stickers and worn edges, the kind of detail that instantly transports you back to the era of rewinding tapes. It’s a collector’s dream, equal parts chic and wearable nostalgia.

Warren Halliwell, Casio UK’s senior marketing campaign manager, said creating the piece had been “a real passion project,” and it shows. This isn’t a quick movie tie-in; it’s a genuine tribute to a cultural phenomenon that still has serious style mileage.

Priced at £115, the CA-500WEBF lands, fittingly, on the 21st of October 2025, available in limited numbers. Whether you plan to actually wear it or keep it boxed like a rare prop, it’s bound to be a conversation starter.

No, it won’t get you back to 1985. But it will get you pretty close to the feeling of seeing the DeLorean hit 88mph for the first time, and that’s almost as good.