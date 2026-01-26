It looks like Travis Scott has a part in Christopher Nolan's epic movie The Odyssey

We already knew Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey had an epic cast, but it apparently even includes Travis Scott.

American rapper Scott appeared in a TV ad for the film, one broadcast during the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

For those not into American Football, it’s kinda a big deal. Last year’s game broke a viewership record, with upwards of 57 million people tuning in.

This is no cheap ad slot. But back to The Odyssey, the TV ad suggests Scott will have a role with spoken dialogue in the film, despite having only made brief forays into traditional acting in his career so far.

It’s not the biggest surprise in town, though. Scott provided the song for Tenet’s credits, The Plan.

In the TV ad, Scott is seen in a banquet scene, with some suggesting he will take on a bard role in the film. But we don't have it to share yet, so here's the official trailer instead:

Given how stacked The Odyssey’s cast already is, we don’t think Scott will command too much screen time. Or that this is going to instantly open up a new career for the rapper as a mainstream movie star. But it’s one to keep in the back pocket for a future pub quiz.

The Odyssey does the equivalent of smashing together the casts of a fistful of Hollywood movies. Matt Damon and Tom Holland star as Odysseus and Telemachus, but then we also have Elliot Page, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, John Bernthal and Anne Hathaway to keep track of, among others.

The film is due out in cinemas on July 17th this year, with filming long having been completed in August 2025.

Travis Scott’s last studio album was 2023’s Utopia, but he headlined 2025’s Reading and Leeds festivals. He performed at the top spot of the main stage on the Friday of Leeds and the Sunday at Reading.

Scott is yet to announce concrete plans for his next album, but there’s definitely one in the works. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he talked about having the stadium attendees in mind when working on his tunes nowadays.

“I’m thinking stadium status. How could people so far away feel so close? How can the music be so big but grounded? Taking raw elements and making it feel, like, euphoric,” says Scott of his process.

