HBO confirms the House of the Dragon will officially conclude with season four

Many Games of Thrones fans communally rejoiced back in 2019 when the spin of show House of the Dragon was confirmed, continuing the love of all things fantasy. Now, the dance of dragons is officially taking its final bow as an end date for the series has been confirmed.

HBO has confirmed that the hit prequel series House of the Dragon will be ending following its fourth season. The announcement comes after some interesting updates from the streamer giant who confirmed the franchise is set to have a “Marvel-style” future, creating a broader Game of Thrones style universe, meaning the Targaryen clan and resulting saga will be just one story in the GoT world.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer (2026) | Emma D’Arcy | HBO Max | Concept - YouTube Watch On

HBO confirmed the four-season arc of the spin off was always the intended trajectory so they could properly adapt the historical text, following the history of the Targaryens. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO also mentioned that the episode count for the final season had not been confirmed, meaning there is space for a potential “supersized” conclusion. More bang for your buck perhaps?

Whilst House of the Dragon may be winding down, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is only just beginning, with the series renewed for a second season. HBO is also exploring new projects for the universe, with new series already being brainstormed, including an animated series from Genndy Tartakovsky, and a potential Arya Stark sequel.

House of the Dragon series 3 is set to premiere in summer 2026, with the final season slated for release sometime in 2028.





