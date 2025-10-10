From reimagined Shakespeare to a Mormon musical: Five of the best shows to see in London’s West End at the moment

London is an epicentre of culture, an oasis of art, music, people queuing 40 minutes for a pastry they saw on TikTok and most importantly: theatre.

London has an entire theatre district, essentially having its own mini-fringe every week - you’ll be hard pressed to go on a tube journey without seeing at least three spectacular shows being advertised. In true British fashion, it’s easy to get a bit of decision paralysis, torn between seeing a long running classic like The Mousetrap (feeling personally victimised by the posters constantly asking “have you dunnit?”. No, I’m sorry, I still haven’t) or catching a new limited-run star-studded play.

Luckily, Shortlist has a team of London locals behind it, all with varied theatre tastes, from an ex-musical-theatre kid (yes, she lives up to the stereotype), to reluctant husbands who get dragged along to something they don’t even know the name of by their other half. The whole spectrum of theatre goers, basically. And we’ve pulled our five favourite shows and musicals across Shaftesbury Avenue and beyond, so you don’t have to lose YEARS of your life trying to decide it yourself.

1. Born with Teeth

Born With Teeth | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It’s the one that’s probably been splashed across your fyp, the tubes, and badly whispered about in London waterholes by people with loud voices and English degrees. Starring Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and A Discovery of Witches’ Edward Bluemel, it’s an RSC extravaganza currently showing at the Delfont Mackintosh Theatre. It’s an intense, thrilling exploration of an imagined friendship between William Shakespeare and Kit Marlowe, and follows their relationship as two literary icons under the intense religious and political scrutiny of the Elizabethan reign.

An original script from Liz Duffy, Born with Teeth is razor sharp, witty, and moving. It is one of the best, most enthralling pieces of theatre we’ve seen in recent years and has to be our top recommendation for theatre right now. It’s only running until November 1st, so you haven’t got long to book before it becomes the stuff of theatrical legend.

Gatwa and Bluemel are powerhouse performers, delivering what is possibly the best theatrical experience of all time, so if you’re into theatre, into either of the actors, or just want to be blown away, book it.

2. The Weir

The Weir starring Brendan Gleeson - New West End Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another play, another powerhouse actor of legendary status, Brendan Gleeson, is performing in London’s West End in a career first. It’s hard to believe that The Weir at Harold Pinter Theatre will be Gleeson’s debut, but sometimes good things come to those who wait. And that’s certainly the case for theatre goers who are treated to Gleeson’s nuanced, beguiling performance as landlord Jack. Similar to Born with Teeth, The Weir is a seriously limited run, having kicked off on 12th September and finishing up on 1st December.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It follows Jack (Gleeson) in his isolated pub on the wild west coast of Ireland one evening, when four men are trading stories and exploits over pints, when a stranger arrives - a young woman. The men jostle for the stranger’s attention, attempting to impress her with their storytelling, telling tales of souls, spirits, myths, and memories. But one story is more chilling and real than any of them could have foreseen…

In a world of social media and filtered lives, the play feels like a not-too-big step back into a world of human connection. It’s captivating, touching, and the perfect easy (but thought-provoking) watch, which is a perfect entry-level show for the theatre-adverse and highly enjoyable for regular theatrephiles.

3. The Book of Mormon

The Book Of Mormon - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum (or the avenue) is the Book of Mormon. It’s an all-singing, all-dancing jazz hands kind of show, which will have you gasping in shock as much as it will have you laughing embarrassingly loudly for being in such a public space. It’s basically the most fun blasphemy has ever been.

The show has been running in the Prince of Wales theatre since November 2024, so you don’t have to rush with this one. Much like religion, it’s in for the long haul. It ain’t going anywhere for a while.

The Book of Mormon is sort of like the ham and cheese sandwich of the musical world; it’s always an enjoyable experience, and a pretty sure thing no matter who you’re bringing along - but maybe not for anyone who is easily offended…

4. The Play that Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong | West End Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mischief Theatre are geniuses. No matter what show of theirs you see, you’re almost guaranteed a good time. You may watch the trailer or hear reviews and think “I’m not really into slapstick theatre” but you’d be missing out. The team behind The Play that Goes Wrong reinvented the fake wheel prop on this one, combining character acting, seriously witty scripts, and plenty of physical comedy with just the right amount of nods to slapstick. It’s one the whole family will enjoy, and you just won’t see most of the gags coming.

Sometimes we go to the theatre to be challenged, sometimes we go to see exquisite, raw acting, and sometimes you just want a really good laugh. It’s currently running at The Duchess Theatre and has been there since 2021, so again, you might not need to rush to see it, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.

5. Hot Mess

(Image credit: Hot Mess)

Consider this our wild card entry; it’s not plastered across buses, tubes, Instagram, and you probably haven’t heard of it. Every now and then, a Fringe show makes the glittered pilgrimage down to London and takes the city by storm: think SIX, think The Play that Goes Wrong. Hot Mess - in our opinion - is set to join these ranks. It’s a new musical by Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote (who have done their fair share of West End shows already) and is currently at home in Southwark Playhouse from October 16th until 8th November.

It’s quirky, it’s fresh, and if you’re someone who loves to be the first to discover something (which, let’s face it, we all do at least a bit), then it’s one for you. It follows Earth, which, after a billion years of bad dates, has finally found the one… Humanity. Sparks fly. Technology flourishes. Wheat is harvested. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe’s most iconic couple quickly descends into a hot mess. Imagine a climate change romantic comedy, and you wouldn’t be far off.

Unlike some of the big-hitting big-budget West End shows - Moulin Rouge, Operation Mincemeat, etc. - Hot Mess is a more casual and intimate show for those in the know. And a nice side benefit of it being really new is that tickets are only around £20 or less, so you don’t need to forgo your weekly shop just to see some good theatre.