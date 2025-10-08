A wine bar is coming to this iconic London landmark
Definitely born within the sound of the Bow Bell
One of London’s landmarks is getting a wine bar, but part of it will be underground.
Humble Grape has confirmed plans to open up a new location in the crypt of St Mary-le-Bow, a church in Cheapside famous for being home to the Bow Bells.
It sits just a few hundred metres away from Bank tube station, on Cheapside’s Bow Lane
“Opening our doors within such an extraordinary setting is both humbling and inspiring,” says Humble Grape founder James Dawson.
“We want Bow Lane to be more than a wine bar; it’s a place where people can connect, discover wines made with integrity, and feel part of something timeless.”
This will be Humble Grape’s seventh venue in London, following its Battersea, Fleet Street, Canary Wharf, Crouch End, Islington and Liverpool Street spots.
It won’t be long either. Humble Grape’s St Mary-le-Bow Church wine bar will open next month, in November 2025.
There will be capacity for 60 patrons, and an additional 40 out on the terrace.
You can’t yet book a table for Humble Grape Bow Lane yet, but the website does let you sign up to receive details on the “soft launch” closer to opening date.
Humble Grape doesn’t serve just any old plonk. Its extensive wine list does not feature many bottles under £40, while its higher-end picks careen off into the hundreds. That said, it does offer a bargain or two.
There’s a Saturday Lunch deal, which nets you a burger and glass of red for £20. And its Fleet Street and Canary Wharf locations offer an Express Lunch menu, with two courses for £21 or a three-course feast for £25. Not bad.
We don’t have the full menu for Humble Grape Bow Lane yet but have heard food options will include sharing plates, baked camembert and steaks. And absolutely loads of wine options, of course.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
