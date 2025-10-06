America’s coolest Taco Spot is officially heading to London - and it’s serving up a Fish n Chips Taco

We love a taco. Everyone loves a taco, really. What’s not to love? Whilst London has some cracking spots for Mexican food, including a restaurant with its own agave happy hour, sometimes you just want a bit more pizzaz in your Pambazo - more taste in your taco if you will - then Velvet Taco is about to be your new obsession.

Sure, you can get a spicy beef taco, you might favour a mixed cheesy bean taco, but have you ever been chomping down on a chicken tikka and thought, you know what, this would slap in a taco? You may be weird, but you aren’t alone. Velvet Taco is known for wacky fan favourites, including a Spicy Tikka Chicken and Fish n Chips tacos, which include crispy tenders, house-made spicy tikka sauce, buttered coriander basmati rice, raita crema and thai basil, and beer battered cod, curry aioli, french fries, malt vinegar, and napa slaw respectively. The team behind the chain are known for using global flavours and clearly, is not afraid of being cancelled.

The ingenious - if slightly puzzling - flavour ideas all come from its scratch kitchen, where every single element is made in-house, and create an epic weekly menu that is always being refreshed. Aptly named, it’s nicknamed the WTF, although this supposedly stands for Weekly Taco Features rather than anything else…

The new tacos roll out every week, with previous flavours including a Chicken Fried Oyster, Paneer Hash, BBQ Ranch Pork, and a Mango Kerki-Churri. The new dishes will be announced weekly via social media. Most recently, the team has created a Guinness burger taco - we wonder what hit-Netflix show might have inspired it...

If you feel like you need a touch of Dutch Courage to embark on the culinary journey with Velvet Taco, the brand new Brit location will feature a fully-fledged bar where guests can enjoy Boozy Liberations, featuring mainstays like its Kick Ass Margarita.

The first London outpost is located over in Broadgate Circle, neighbouring other favourite spots like The Botanist, Grind, and Mr Fogg’s and will be opening in November.