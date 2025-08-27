Free Ralph Steadman exhibition opens in London this week

An exhibition of one of the most recognisable illustrators of the 20th century, Ralph Steadman, is opening in a London gallery this week.

You don’t have to pay to visit either. The works will be on show at The Muse Gallery in Notting Hill from August 28th, from 12pm to 6pm each day, until September 21st.

If you can’t quite place where you know Ralph Steadman’s work from, it’s likely for his iconic covers of Hunter S. Thompson's books including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ’72.

The exhibition is called Ralph Steadman: Once Upon a Line, and should give you a much broader appreciation of the artist’s work while also, yep, letting you see (a print of) one of his most famous illustrations in person.

On display will be Savage Journey, produced for the cover of Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: Ralph Steadman)

The exhibition also digs deep into the Ralph Steadman archive to surface works from the artist’s earlier years, his work for the 1972 illustration version of Alice in Wonderland and portraits of famous authors who inspired the artist. Those include William S. Burroughs and George Orwell.

Some of the works “have not been assembled or displayed together for over a decade,” according to The Muse Gallery.

As well as a celebration of Steadman himself, who is still trucking along at the age of 89, Once Upon a Line is intended to mark the 30th anniversary of the Portobello Film Festival. This year’s festival poster features a Steadman work, as did the 2006 iteration.

The film festival also kicks off on August 28th, with a screening of For No Good Reason, a 2012 documentary about Steadman’s life and work. It begins at 8pm at Picturehouse's The Gate cinema in Notting Hill (sadly sold out), while the rest of the screenings take place at 6pm at the Muse gallery itself, each day up until September 14th.

Those screening are free, and making a welcome change for most events in London, you can just turn up. Check out the full festival listing over at the Portobello Film Festival website.

