Everyman is opening up a sumptuous new cinema in this South London spot

Sometimes cinemas are open-air affairs with drive-in spaces and the best drive-through snacks money can buy. Other times, they’re plus, dimly lit cavernous spaces filled with those lovely red armchairs, vintage awnings, and obviously a well-stocked bar. Chances are the latter are an Everyman special, bringing a touch of glamour to your local high street. Now, they’re set to glitz up a new spot in South London.

Happily injecting a bit of oomph into London’s slightly flailing and definitely struggling cinema scene, Everyman will be opening a new five-screen venue in The Elephant. The Elephant is a new development happening in Elephant & Castle’s town centre, and forms part of the whopping £4bn transformation of Elephant & Castle, which includes a new campus for London College of Communication and 485 new rental properties.

The new cinema will be Everyman’s 17th branch in London, adding to the boutique chain’s impressive portfolio. True to their style, the cinema will show a mix of current blockbusters, indie films, and old school classics, as well as special events, talks, theatre, ballet, and opera (take that Timmy). Plus all the groovy and luxurious seating, interiors, and food and drink that you always find in an Everyman offering.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Everyman)

The Elephant complex will be launching in late 2026, but there are plenty of other Everyman spots across the city to satiate your bougie movie watching. As well as sites in Hampstead, Muswell Hill, Belsize Park, Brentford, Canary Wharf, Stratford, Kings Cross, Maida Vale, Baker Street, Broadgate Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Borough Yards, and Paddington, Everyman is back with their free floating cinema in Coal Drops Yard where Londoners can lounge on the grassy banks opposite a giant screen, watching everything from OG school-kid classics to live Wimbledon coverage and more. There are no bookings here, no tickets. You just turn up and hope to find a spot on the steps beside the canal.

Talking about the new space, Everyman CEO Farah Golant said, ‘Elephant & Castle is a vibrant, creative community, and we can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors to experience the magic of the big screen alongside the warm, first-class hospitality that defines Everyman.’





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



