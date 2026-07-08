Ali G returns: Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly filmed a new movie

More than two decades after he first burst onto screens repping the "West Staines Massiv", Ali G is officially making a comeback.

According to Variety, Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly wrapped production on a brand new Ali G film, marking the character's long-awaited return to cinemas for the first time since 2002's Ali G Indahouse.

In true Baron Cohen fashion, the project has been kept almost entirely under wraps. Filming is believed to have taken place across Oxfordshire and the US, with no official title, release date or plot details confirmed. Representatives for the actor have so far declined to comment, only adding to the mystery surrounding the film.

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Ali G first appeared on The 11 O'Clock Show in 1998 before becoming the star of Da Ali G Show, where his hilariously clueless interviews with politicians, academics and celebrities turned him into one of British comedy's biggest breakout characters. The oversized tracksuits, questionable slang and endless "booyakashas" eventually led to his first feature film, which became a cult favourite.

While Baron Cohen declared both Ali G and Borat retired in 2007, retirement has never seemed to stick. Borat returned for a hugely successful sequel in 2020, while Ali G has popped up sporadically over the years, including appearances at the 2012 British Comedy Awards, the 2016 Oscars and the TV special Ali G: Rezurection.

When Ali G met the Beckhams | Comic Relief - YouTube Watch On

The new film is expected to follow the same hidden-camera formula that made Borat and Brüno such hits, with Baron Cohen reportedly conducting interviews with unsuspecting public figures while staying fully in character. If that's the case, expect plenty of painfully awkward encounters and brilliantly uncomfortable comedy.

A return for Ali G had been rumoured for several years, although reports suggested development was delayed by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. Now, with filming apparently complete, it looks like the self-proclaimed voice of da yoof is finally gearing up for one more run.

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For anyone who grew up quoting Ali G in the playground, this could be one of the most unexpected comedy comebacks of the year. Restecp.





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