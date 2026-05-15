Curzon’s ambitious new Chelsea venue wants to be more than just a cinema

Cinema chains are usually busy trying to convince you not to stay at home with Netflix or sell you oddly shaped popcorn buckets. Curzon seems to have decided the answer is building an entire cultural playground instead.

The company has announced plans for Curzon Chelsea, a huge new flagship venue landing on King’s Road in late 2026. Seemingly, this is not just another fancy cinema with slightly nicer seats and a flat white machine. The 20,000 sq ft space is being pitched as part cinema, part podcast studio, part live venue and part creative hub, as Curzon tries to turn itself into something bigger than a traditional arthouse chain.

The project also marks a return home of sorts. Curzon originally opened a cinema on the same London site back in 1983 before it closed in 2018. Now, following a major redevelopment by Cadogan, the iconic Art Deco façade is staying put while everything behind it gets completely reworked.

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At the centre of the new venue will be The Main Stage, a 300-seat auditorium fitted with Dolby Atmos sound and 4K projection for premieres and large-scale screenings. Elsewhere, there’ll be podcast studios, recording booths, flexible event spaces, workshop rooms and even writers’ rooms, alongside a café-bar space called The Gallery designed for meetings, working, and general hanging around.

It sounds less like a cinema, and more like the kind of media startup fantasy office people on LinkedIn won’t stop posting about.

(Image credit: Curzon)

Curzon says the idea is to reflect how entertainment and creativity now overlap across film, audio, live events and digital content. Which is corporate-speak for: people don’t just watch films anymore, they also make podcasts about them, clip them for TikTok and turn them into live events.

Philip Knatchbull, Curzon’s chairman and CEO, described the project as a rethink of what the company should look like going forward, adding that the venue would bring together “film, art, storytelling, content creation, podcasting, live performance and conversation-led events.”

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There’s also a big tech element involved. CT London, the projection studio behind FRAMELESS, has been brought in to create an immersive projection scheme for the building, while Curzon is also commissioning a large-scale art installation specifically for the space.

Curzon Chelsea is due to open in Q4 2026. Which gives London approximately a year and a half to prepare for the inevitable flood of people saying they’re “just working from the Curzon space today.”





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