Picturehouse Cinema is opening up its biggest London venue for another legendary all-nighter

Is cinema officially cool again? It may be 90% down to Letterboxd, but going to the cinema has once again risen through the ranks of glorified binge-watching to being a respected hobby with cultural cache. Speaking of cache, Picturehouse Cinema is cache-ing on this, hosting another huge event celebrating all things cinema. Picturehouse Central in Piccadilly is opening its doors all night long this weekend for seven unmissable movie marathons and film-fanatic-antics.

Dubbed The World’s Biggest All-Nighter, this is definitely a step up from the teenage days of trying to watch all eight Harry Potter films / every single LOTR movie at a sleepover fuelled solely by popcorn and Cadbury buttons. Kicking off on Saturday 20th, Picturehouse Central will be opening up all seven screens with a distinct programme of classics and favourites, as well as special hosts and some big surprises. But probably good surprises, unlike the sugar rush vomiting surprise of your teenage movie marathons.

Anyone who had wattpad downloaded in circa 2010 will know that no movie night marathon will be complete without a Twilight Saga marathon, and luckily Picturehouse knows it. Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part One, and Breaking Dawn: Part Two will be a key part of the lineup alongside Nouvelle Vague classics, horror, anime, and more.

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The current programme lineup includes:

Witching Hour Horror

Anime All-Stars

The Twilight Saga

Transmission Presents Cult Classics and Genre Filmmaking

Jacques Rivette’s Out 1: Noli Me Tangere in full

Two potluck screenings – one dedicated to all-time classics, and one showing exclusive previews

Tickets cost £35.85 for the event, and tickets for any of the All Nighter screens include free tea and coffee all night to help you keep hooked all night, as well as giveaways and surprises. Each screen will have a host for the night who will introduce each film, and there will be plenty of breaks across the night.

You can get tickets via Picturehouse website.





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