Alien: Earth new trailer reveals never-before-seen Xenomorph monsters

Alien Day took place over the weekend, and network FX used it to drop some new details about upcoming show Alien: Earth.

The big — spoiler alert — reveal came in Alien: Earth’s “Crate” teaser, which tells us the show will feature five distinct beasties. That’s potentially the Xenomorph and four other xeno-horrors.

“This ship collected five different life forms, from the darkest corners of the universe. Each one a unique, deadly species. Monsters,” the voice over tells us.

We don’t get a proper look at them, just a glimpse at the shadowy silhouettes through their containment crates. But they look creepy.

So does this tell us a lot about the structure and plot of Alien: Earth? Not necessarily. We don’t find it hard to picture the Xenomorph swiftly dispatching the other four nasties in a quick-fire display of power.

Future teasers, being dripped out like blobs of caustic alien blood-goop, may tell us more.

As in earlier trailers, we see a spacecraft hurtling towards Earth, presumably the one containing these creatures.

We had hoped Alien Day would also bring us a more concrete release date for Alien: Earth, but it remains a slightly murky “summer 2025” for now.

The show is set in 2120, a couple of years before the original Alien film. It’s expected to offer more of an insight to the Wayland-Yutani corporation, and its rivalry with other mega-companies Lynch, Dynamic, Prodigy and Threshold as they all attempt to steer the future of humanity.

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and and Alex Lawther. Chandler leads as Wendy, a “meta human” who has a child-like consciousness, and is guided by Olyphant’s Kirsch, who acts as her trainer.

While this isn’t a premise that makes Alien: Earth a guaranteed hit, one name gives us faith we could be onto something special here: Noah Hawley. He’s the show’s creative lead and writer, and also brought us the great Fargo and Legion TV shows.

If you fancy a film series rewatch while you wait, you can catch everything from 1979's Alien to Alien: Romulus on Disney Plus.