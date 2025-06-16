The no.1 film on Disney+ right now is the studio's biggest flop in years
Mirror, Mirror on the wall, what film is the biggest miss of them all
It's not very often that Disney misses. Yes, not everything is going to be gold, but usually the films released by the House of Mouse do relatively well, both financially and critically. Yet, this year marked one of the biggest missteps the movie-making juggernaut has made in quite some time, which is why it's even more surprising that the recently released film is doing quite so well on Disney+.
Maybe it's morbid curiosity, but according to FlixPatrol, the Snow White live-action remake, released in cinemas on 21st March this year, has become a streaming hit. It's now sitting at no.1 on Disney's streaming charts, knocking the original Lilo and Stitch film from the number one spot for the first time in weeks.
The remake of the 1937 classic landed on the streamer on the 11th June, coinciding with a Disney+ offer, and it appears to be working.
Remakes have always been contentious, with many feeling there’s no need to revisit them when the originals for many of these films still hold up. Yet remakes of The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and the recently released Lilo & Stitch have, at the very least, justified the modernisation and retelling of these stories thanks to their financial success.
This was not the case here, as Deadline reported that the live-action Snow White would lose $115 million, potentially prompting a change in strategy from the studio.
Not only has the film faltered financially, but it is also one of the worst-reviewed films of the year, currently sitting with a rating below two on IMDb, and critics sharing the unenthusiastic sentiment. The Guardian described it as an “awful reboot”, going on to add that the film “feels like a very hard day’s work in the IP diamond mine.”
Empire, which offered up only two stars, said the “film feels compromised and so small; like it’s been Frankensteined into submission in the edit and cut and recut 100 times.”
Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Admittedly, thanks to all the controversies surrounding its release, from story changes to how to handle the seven dwarves, it felt like a film that was always going to struggle. However, the Rachel Zegler-led flick seems to have found new life on Disney+ after a horrible theatrical run.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Disney+ launches massive summer streaming discount
Just in time to return to the kitchen
-
Incredibles 3 director announced - and it's not Brad Bird
The Bird is not the word
-
Alien Earth trailer and release date: 4 reasons to be very afraid of the Xenomorph's TV debut
Houston, we have potential
-
New trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers offers best look yet at Disney+ animated series
Predators through the ages
-
The 50 best Disney Plus movies you need to stream (June 2025)