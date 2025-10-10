Sky’s giving away 35+ extra channels for free — here’s how to get them

If you’re a Sky Essential TV customer, then consider this your golden ticket. From 10th to 16th October, Sky is throwing open the gates and giving you full, no-cost access to Sky Ultimate TV, which means more channels, more shows, and more reasons to avoid your social life for a week.

And when we say free, we mean it. No opt-ins, no log-ins, no “are you sure you want to do this?” confirmation screens. If you’ve got Sky Essential TV, you’re automatically getting Sky Ultimate TV, just like that. It’s the entertainment equivalent of finding a fiver in your coat pocket.

The upgrade offers 35 extra channels straight off the bat. You’ll get Sky Max, home of the chaotic final series of Brassic and the BAFTA-winning Mr Bigstuff. There’s also The Paper, a new mockumentary spin-off of the critically acclaimed The Office, which you can also watch. If you prefer a bit more highbrow viewing or learning about serial killers, then Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries will have everything you need.

The Paper | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

And if you’re into high-stakes drama and procedural bangers, FBI and Fire Country are locked and loaded over on Sky Witness. Basically, there’s something for every mood — whether you're into laughs, murders, or high-functioning chaos.

Sky Essential TV already gives you a stack of top-tier shows from Sky, Netflix, and Discovery+, all rolled into one £15-a-month package for new customers. But if you find yourself hooked after the freebie week, there’s good news: you can keep Sky Ultimate TV, which is considerably cheaper than it usually is, for just £3 a month.

With the days becoming shorter and the outside being less interesting, it’s a savvy move from Sky to try and entice new customers with a selection of cracking shows, making sure you’ve got something worth staying in for.