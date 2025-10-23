Chris Pine makes his London stage debut in a bold new take on Chekhov’s Ivanov
From screen to stage
Chris Pine, known for roles in Star Trek and more recently Dungeons & Dragons, is heading to London, and this time, it’s for something a little more existential than an action blockbuster. The actor will make his London theatre debut next summer, starring in Anton Chekhov’s Ivanov at the Bridge Theatre.
The production comes from writer-director Simon Stone, the Australian theatre-maker behind Yerma and the Bridge’s current hit The Lady From The Sea, starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln.
Known for his modern, emotionally raw adaptations of classic texts, Stone’s collaboration with Pine feels like a match made in arthouse heaven.
“It’s been over ten years since I was on stage,” said Pine. “To be able to return to it in London, at the beautiful Bridge Theatre, is a thrill. I can’t wait to start.”
Chekhov’s Ivanov, first performed in 1887, centres on a landowner drowning in debt, disillusionment and his own restlessness, a role Stone calls “the most knotty of Chekhov’s male characters, a challenge and a gift.” He describes Pine as “uniquely sensitive and brilliantly intelligent,” noting that the actor’s mix of humour and depth makes him ideal for the part.
Pine, who studied English at the University of California, began his career in theatre before moving into film, appearing in productions such as The Atheist in New York and The Lieutenant of Inishmore in Los Angeles.
His return to the stage marks a full-circle moment, and one that promises to bring Chekhov’s emotional volatility firmly into the modern spotlight.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
The Bridge’s production will run from the 4th of July to the 19th of September 2026, reuniting Stone with his Lady From The Sea creative team, including designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page and composer Stefan Gregory.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
London Film Festival’s surprise premiere has officially been revealed — and it’s a Leo Woodall x Dustin Hoffman special
Double the legends
-
From reimagined Shakespeare to a Mormon musical: Five of the best shows to see in London’s West End at the moment
Working out what will dazzle your razzle
-
Tate Modern's Picasso exhibition opens today: Ticket details and more
Get down with the Three Dancers
-
Free Ralph Steadman exhibition opens in London this week
Fear and Loathing on the streets of Notting Hill
-
Quentin Tarantino is heading to London for his West End debut
Cue the carnage
-
Nick Cave to score Sky TV show original based on his cult classic novel
A legendary score
-
The ultimate film quiz is touring round the UK - and it’s coming to London cinemas
Eggheads but for film buffs only
-
Superman soars above London: The Shard hosts UK's highest sculpture
Flying high