Chris Pine makes his London stage debut in a bold new take on Chekhov’s Ivanov

Chris Pine, known for roles in Star Trek and more recently Dungeons & Dragons, is heading to London, and this time, it’s for something a little more existential than an action blockbuster. The actor will make his London theatre debut next summer, starring in Anton Chekhov’s Ivanov at the Bridge Theatre.

The production comes from writer-director Simon Stone, the Australian theatre-maker behind Yerma and the Bridge’s current hit The Lady From The Sea, starring Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln.

Known for his modern, emotionally raw adaptations of classic texts, Stone’s collaboration with Pine feels like a match made in arthouse heaven.

“It’s been over ten years since I was on stage,” said Pine. “To be able to return to it in London, at the beautiful Bridge Theatre, is a thrill. I can’t wait to start.”

Chekhov’s Ivanov, first performed in 1887, centres on a landowner drowning in debt, disillusionment and his own restlessness, a role Stone calls “the most knotty of Chekhov’s male characters, a challenge and a gift.” He describes Pine as “uniquely sensitive and brilliantly intelligent,” noting that the actor’s mix of humour and depth makes him ideal for the part.

Pine, who studied English at the University of California, began his career in theatre before moving into film, appearing in productions such as The Atheist in New York and The Lieutenant of Inishmore in Los Angeles.

His return to the stage marks a full-circle moment, and one that promises to bring Chekhov’s emotional volatility firmly into the modern spotlight.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bridge’s production will run from the 4th of July to the 19th of September 2026, reuniting Stone with his Lady From The Sea creative team, including designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page and composer Stefan Gregory.

Public booking opens 24th of October at midday.