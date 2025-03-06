Is Glastonbury 2025 line-up the best in years? Charli xcx, Neil Young and everyone else you need to see

The line-up for Glastonbury 2025 has been announced, and just like every year, it will no doubt spark debate with a few surprises along the way.

At first look, it's clear the headliners are leaning towards a younger audience, most notably with The 1975 on Friday and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday. However, Neil Young will keep the average age of the headliners up when he headlines on Saturday.

Charli xcx will also be performing on Saturday, but she will instead be found on the second stage — despite being arguably the must-see artist on Saturday, given the past 12 months she's had. It's gonna be a bit of a shock to the system going from Charli xcx to Neil Young, and we’d imagine the crowd overlap here will be minimal.

The iconic legends slot that occurs on Sunday afternoon will be filled by Rod Stewart this year -- in a line-up so eclectic that a fair few legends are knocking about throughout the weekend, and I'm sure there will be a few self-proclaimed legends come 2am Sunday morning.

An abundance of artists

Alongside the announcement of the headliners, plenty of other artists have been announced too, and diving into this, it becomes apparent how varied the line-up is this year, with a bit of something for everyone.

If you peer down the list into the smaller print, it's where the strength of Glastonbury begins to shine with artists like Kneecap, Wet Leg, Deftones, The Maccabees, Doechii, Amyl and the Sniffers and many more making an appearance.

The strongest Glastonbury line-up in years? Quite possibly.

The festival will take place from 25th June to 29th June, but tickets had all already sold out by November of last year. Considering next year will be a fallow year for the festival, taking some time off to let the ground recover, we won't get another one until 2027.

Glastonbury Friday Glastonbury Saturday Glastonbury Sunday The 1975 (Headliner)

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni & The Johnsons

Badbadnotgood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

Cmat

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Touré

Wunderhorse

Neil Young (Headliner)

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl & The Sniffers

Amaarae

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

Tom Odell

The Script

TV On The Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes

Olivia Rodrigo (Headliner)

Rod Stewart (Legend slot)

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Future Islands

Girl In Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St Vincent

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile



If you're looking for more headliner news to tide you over until the big day, here's the best Glastonbury headliners as voted for by you.

Main Image credits: Harmony Gerber / Christopher Polk (Billboard) / Gary Miller / Getty Images