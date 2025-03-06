Is Glastonbury 2025 line-up the best in years? Charli xcx, Neil Young and everyone else you need to see
Pop headliners flood Glastonbury — with a bit of dad rock thrown in too
The line-up for Glastonbury 2025 has been announced, and just like every year, it will no doubt spark debate with a few surprises along the way.
At first look, it's clear the headliners are leaning towards a younger audience, most notably with The 1975 on Friday and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday. However, Neil Young will keep the average age of the headliners up when he headlines on Saturday.
Charli xcx will also be performing on Saturday, but she will instead be found on the second stage — despite being arguably the must-see artist on Saturday, given the past 12 months she's had. It's gonna be a bit of a shock to the system going from Charli xcx to Neil Young, and we’d imagine the crowd overlap here will be minimal.
The iconic legends slot that occurs on Sunday afternoon will be filled by Rod Stewart this year -- in a line-up so eclectic that a fair few legends are knocking about throughout the weekend, and I'm sure there will be a few self-proclaimed legends come 2am Sunday morning.
An abundance of artists
Alongside the announcement of the headliners, plenty of other artists have been announced too, and diving into this, it becomes apparent how varied the line-up is this year, with a bit of something for everyone.
If you peer down the list into the smaller print, it's where the strength of Glastonbury begins to shine with artists like Kneecap, Wet Leg, Deftones, The Maccabees, Doechii, Amyl and the Sniffers and many more making an appearance.
The strongest Glastonbury line-up in years? Quite possibly.
The festival will take place from 25th June to 29th June, but tickets had all already sold out by November of last year. Considering next year will be a fallow year for the festival, taking some time off to let the ground recover, we won't get another one until 2027.
|Glastonbury Friday
|Glastonbury Saturday
|Glastonbury Sunday
|
The 1975 (Headliner)
Loyle Carner
Biffy Clyro
Alanis Morissette
Busta Rhymes
Maribou State
Gracie Abrams
Four Tet
Wet Leg
Anohni & The Johnsons
Badbadnotgood
Blossoms
Burning Spear
Cmat
Denzel Curry
En Vogue
English Teacher
Fatboy Slim
Faye Webster
Floating Points
Franz Ferdinand
Glass Beams
Inhaler
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Osees
Pinkpantheress
Self Esteem
Supergrass
Vieux Farka Touré
Wunderhorse
|Neil Young (Headliner)
Charli XCX
Raye
Doechii
Deftones
Ezra Collective
John Fogerty
Amyl & The Sniffers
Amaarae
Beabadoobee
Beth Gibbons
Bob Vylan
Brandi Carlile
Caribou
Father John Misty
Gary Numan
Greentea Peng
Jade
Japanese Breakfast
Kaiser Chiefs
Kneecap
Leftfield
Lucy Dacus
Nick Lowe
Nova Twins
Pa Salieu
Scissor Sisters
Tom Odell
The Script
TV On The Radio
Weezer
Yussef Dayes
|Olivia Rodrigo (Headliner)
Rod Stewart (Legend slot)
The Prodigy
Noah Kahan
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Wolf Alice
Jorja Smith
Overmono
The Libertines
AJ Tracey
Black Uhuru
Celeste
Cymande
Future Islands
Girl In Red
Goat
Joy Crookes
Kae Tempest
Katy J Pearson
Parcels
Pawsa
Royel Otis
Shaboozey
Snow Patrol
Sprints
St Vincent
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
The Maccabees
The Selecter
Turnstile
Main Image credits: Harmony Gerber / Christopher Polk (Billboard) / Gary Miller / Getty Images