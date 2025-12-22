9 books that are secretly Christmas reads

It's the literary equivalent of having chicken instead of turkey

Jon Mundy's avatar
By
published
in Features
an image of three of the featured books, from L-R: Hercule Poirot&#039;s Christmas, A Boy Called Christmas, and The Corrections, all against a blue-green gradient background
(Image credit: Amazon)

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and for many people, that’s a feeling closely associated with ennui.

For anyone not totally enamoured with the traditional Christmas trappings, being force-fed this festive period’s saccharine form of joy can feel a bit like being compelled to eat a second Christmas dinner. It’s the same old diet of the same old chintzy films and TV shows, as tired as the jokes in a Christmas cracker.

The only way around it, short of cutting off all contact with the outside world and placing your phone in a Faraday box for a week, is to feed your head with something a little more nourishing.

These eight books all have Christmas at their core, in one way or another, but all go about their business in a slightly different way. Some are dark twisted tales or murder mysteries. Others deal with dysfunctional families for a more authentic Christmas experience. Still others are just as rosy-cheeked as the usual Christmas fare, but attempt to tell their stories from a fresh angle.

Whatever your tastes, if you’re seeking something fresh to read this Christmas, you’ll probably find something to enjoy in the following list.

Shortlist Google Preferred Source



Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

Jon Mundy is a freelance writer with more than a dozen years of experience writing for leading tech websites such as TechRadar and Trusted Reviews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.