Literature festival returns to South London's Deptford this March

The Deptford Literature Festival is returning to South London this year, and most of its activities take place on March 28th.

This event is hosted at the Deptford Lounge, which is just a short stroll from Deptford train station, and this will be the fifth year the festival has taken place.

It consists of more than 30 events, across poetry, talks, social events for aspiring writers and more, as well as events geared towards a much younger audience.

The Deptford Literature Festival begins on March 21st, but Saturday 28th is the one not to miss if you want to experience the festival’s headliner events.

Some of the sessions will have BSL, British sign language, interpretation. And if you can’t attend in person events are also staged online.

What's on

At the time of writing, the full programme is not available to download from the festival’s website. But check back soon, and for the time being here are some of the key events happening at Deptford Lounge:

Poets Sarah Howe, Erica Hesketh and Karen Downs-Barton read their work and talk about their latest collections in Mother Tongue: Poetry, Family + Inheritance.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Younger attendees aged 8-11 are encouraged to come along to Putting It In A Letter, in which Stephen Lightbown shows kids how to begin writing poetry in the form of a letter addressed to themselves.

In the Writing Comedy session, Nathanael Lessore “explores identity, internet personas, and the power of comedy” in teen fiction, intended for those ages 12 and up.

And Natty Kasambala hosts Navigating Culture: Black Male Writers on Britain Today. This will see Jimi Famurewa, Derek Owusu and Aniefiok Ekpoudom discuss life working as a Black writer in Britiain.

For the youngest among the crowd there’s also How to Tame a Mummy Monster, a story-time session with Rochelle Falconer, author and illustrator. It’s intended to those aged 4 to 6.

Tickets will be available to book from the London Writers Centre website as they become available.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



