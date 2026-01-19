Around the world in 80 books: Beautiful travel-focussed bookshop opens in London's Marylebone

A new destination for travel lovers has opened in the heart of Marylebone. Travellers Tales is presented as more than a bookshop; it’s a carefully curated world of large-format photography volumes, expert travel guides, rare editions, and novels that transport you to every corner of the globe.

Shelves are arranged to encourage exploration, inviting visitors to linger over images, maps, and stories that spark curiosity, reflection, and a desire to journey further.

The space is designed to feel like a home for ideas, where browsing and discovery take precedence over shopping. Comfortable seating, natural light, and knowledgeable staff create an environment where a single photograph, sentence, or map can ignite an entire adventure. And when the spark of wanderlust hits, Travellers Tales doesn’t just stop at inspiration, its in-house team, with decades of collective travel expertise, can craft fully bespoke journeys.

From Arctic expeditions and conservation-focused safaris to culinary tours of South America, private vineyard escapes in Europe, and design-led adventures in Asia, each itinerary is meticulously tailored, blending insider knowledge with personal vision to create seamless, unforgettable experiences.

Travellers Tales aspires to be a cultural hub. Across the year, it will host salons, intimate author readings, talks with photographers, historians, and artists, and immersive events that celebrate travel, storytelling, and human creativity.

There’s also a carefully considered gifting collection, leather-bound journals, artisan stationery from Florence, rare books, and bespoke travel registries, all with luxury wrapping, perfect for those who want to give the gift of adventure.

The shop carries a conscience, too. Supporting literacy through BookTrust and championing conservation efforts through WildAid, marrying a sense of wonder with responsibility. In a city where travel inspiration is increasingly reduced to algorithms and scrolling feeds, this bookshop offers a tactile, unhurried alternative: a space where reading, dreaming, and planning collide in ways that feel intimate, personal, and inspiring.

Whether you’re seeking a conversation, a carefully chosen volume, or a fully tailored adventure, this is a space where imagination meets the real world, and where every visit feels like the start of something extraordinary. Found in the cultivated streets of Marylebone, you can check out one of London's more interesting literary additions at 87 Wimpole Street.





