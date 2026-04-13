This new map shows the best alcohol free venues across London

One thing that pretty much unites all Brits is a love for the pub. Whether it’s your friendly local, or a riverside beer garden destination with stunning countryside views, pubs are the calling card of community and ultimately a bit of a favourite national pastime. However, for a growing number of people, the alcohol isn’t actually the main part of it, choosing alcohol-free options instead.

Sober Points is a brand new map that puts sober-friendly hospitality on the map. Driven by its community, Sober Points is a live map that keeps a fresh eye on the alcohol free scene across the UK, sharing the best restaurants and events that offer thoughtful and high-quality alcohol free options, so you’re not stuck sipping a lime and soda every time you hit the pub.

As it points out, choosing not to drink shouldn’t mean settling. There’s a wide range of places on the list, with innovative cocktail bars like The Alchemist in Battersea to Kentish Town’s Raven Records and Coffee. As well as chains like All Bar One, The Ivy, and Dishoom, you’ve also got more individual spots like Hawksmoor, The Mayfair Townhouse, and Cafe Murano.

(Image credit: Sober Points)

Top cocktail bars like Dirty Bones in Soho have been added to the map, with users sharing a snippet of the kind of mocktails on offer and sharing some of their own favourites.

If you’re after a specific location, the map’s layout is super easy to navigate so you can find somewhere that works for whoever you’re meeting up with, without losing hours to going through your TikTok saved spots. It also allows users to review the venues in-app, so each guest can share real-time reactions to each spot, advising others about what’s on offer, and if it’s worthy of a place on the map. Rather than shifting through the numerous reviews on various other sites looking out for any that mention "alcohol free", the reviews uploaded on Sober Points will be specifically tailored to evaluating the options on offer.

It’s not just London that’s getting put on the map, with users uploading their favourite places across Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh and further afield, proving once and for all that alcohol free is a central part of the foodie scene, not just an afterthought.

In its own words, the creation of the map is a long time in the making, as "For far too long, socialising has revolved around alcohol, not people. But now, the conversation is shifting, and we're here for it. Whether it's skipping a round or living sober, we're better than sugary mocktails and carton-to-flute juice. We want bold, grown-up, alcohol-free drinks. We want variety in sobriety. We expect choice.”

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The site has been co-founded by web designer Sara Shipley and creative director Safiyyah Abu-Hulayel (formerly of Apple).

You can find the map here .





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