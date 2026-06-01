Duran Duran announce UK tour to follow massive London show

New Romantic pop-rock veterans Duran Duran have announced a UK and European tour that begins later this year.

But the big surprise: there’s no actual London date. For that, you’ll have to pick up a ticket for the group’s BST Hyde Park show on July 5th, at which they will be supported by Scissor Sisters.

The Duran Duran UK and European tour doesn’t kick off until almost three months later, in October. Here’s the full list of dates for the tour:

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October 2nd Oslo Unity Arena

October 3rd Stockholm Avicii Arena

October 5th Hamburg Barclays Arena

October 8th Cologne Lanxess Arena

October 15th Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

October 18th Belfast SSE Arena

October 20th Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 23rd Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

October 24th Leeds First Direct Arena

October 26th Brussels ING Arena

October 28th Paris Accor Arena

All the UK dates see Duran Duran supported by Pigeon, a Margate group whose sound is shaped by the unmistakable Falle Nioke, a singer from Guinea in West Africa.

Tickets for the UK arena gigs will go on sale 10am on June 5th. Fan pre-sale starts on June 3rd, but Duran Duran asks you to pay for the privilege.

Access to the silver-level VIP community costs $39.99 a year.

So why no London date when we have The O2, OVO Arena Wembley and the Copper Box Arena right there? This newly announced run of concerts is more of an add-on to a tour Duran Duran is about to begin, filling in areas not covered by the June and July run of concerts.

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Duran Duran do have priors for missing London out, though.

BST will be the first time Duran Duran have played the capital since their May 2023 show at The O2, despite a short run of UK arena gigs in 2025.

The group recently released a collaboration single with Nile Rogers, Free to Love, which singer Simon le Bon described as “disco for the 2020s.” Give it a listen:

Duran Duran - Free to Love (feat. Nile Rodgers) [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Tickets for the band’s BST concert are available now for £103.65.





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