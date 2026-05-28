London football fans can get £5 pies and Guinness at this Shoreditch pop-up

Nothing goes together quite like football, pies and pints. It’s one of civilisation’s great combinations. And while London has become increasingly good at charging £8 for an average lager and calling it “craft”, one Shoreditch pop-up is briefly dragging things back to the glory days.

Premium pie brand Higgidy is opening a one-day Pre-Match Pie Pop Up in Shoreditch on the 17th of June, where football fans will be able to grab hot pies for just £2 or a pie and a pint of Guinness for £5 ahead of that evening’s match.

The event is taking place as part of a summer packed with football and feels squarely aimed at the sacred pre-match ritual of eating something unnecessarily heavy before emotionally exhausting yourself for two hours in front of a massive screen.

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The pop-up will run from midday until 8pm and promises both hot pies to scoff immediately and cold ones to take home for later. There’ll also be a courtyard bar serving Guinness alongside the pies, with bookable slots available for people wanting to lock in the full £5 combo deal before heading off to wherever they’re watching the football that evening.

The headline attraction here is exactly what you’d hope it would be: the Slow-Cooked Steak & Guinness pie. It’s packed with British beef cooked in a rich Guinness gravy with onion and herbs, all wrapped in all-butter pastry and topped with rosemary. It sounds less like football food and more like something Sean Dyche would describe as “proper”.

There’ll be other Higgidy favourites available too, meaning even people who don’t worship at the altar of steak and stout pastry engineering should still leave happy.

The whole thing feels very specifically designed for people who miss that watching football in London didn’t require remortgaging your flat. £5 barely gets you through the door at some pubs these days, never mind feeding you as well. The fact that this is happening in Shoreditch of all places somehow makes it even more surprising.

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For anyone unable to make it down on the day, Higgidy’s pies are also available in supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado, although recreating the atmosphere of nervy pre-match optimism in your kitchen is obviously on you.

The Higgidy Pre-Match Pie Pop Up takes place at 1 Quaker Street, Shoreditch on the 17th of June from midday until 8pm. You can book a slot here.





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