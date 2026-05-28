East London has just got a new Martini Map with a walkable cocktail trail with six of the best bars

Martinis are a funny old drink, they’re like rowing of the drinks world – you either don’t really dabble or you take it **very** seriously. It’s almost a whole subcategory of bars as institutions, to five-star hotels all try to perfect the ice-cold concoction. From Bob Bob Ricard serving up the world’s coldest martini to Mr Fogg’s Gin Parlour, which opened up a whole dedicated martini room, it’s fair to say Londoners are slightly martini mad. Maybe it’s not entirely surprising that East London is getting its own martini map charting six of the top spots to get the lovely libation.

Part of the celebrations of World Martini Day, Boatyard Distillery have teamed up with Cocchi Martinis to create a walking Martini Map around East London. Dubbed The East London Martini Map, it’s running from 12th - 20th June and six East London spots have been shortlisted as dishing out spectacular serves.

The activation invites Londoners to explore a curated walkable (essential) martini track centred around Redchurch Street in Shoreditch, with each participating venue serving up a bespoke £7 martini all week.

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(Image credit: Boatyard Distiller / Equal Parts)

Participating bars include: Equal Parts, Mad Cats, The Sun Tavern, Rain Dogs, and Without Papers. Each bar is offering a curated serve including a Preserved Lemon Martini, a Cucumber & Elderflower Vesper, and a Dry Mango Martini at Equal Parts. Mad Cats as a So Fresh So Clean cocktail made with Nasturtium-infused Boatyard Gin, Pink Pepper Syrup, and Vermouth, a Dirty Harry, and an In The Groove made with mango vodka, mango syrup, sake, and mango Vermouth. There will be plenty of classics on offer too, like a vodka martini and a Gin Martini, or the more historic predecessor, the Chinotto Martinez.

As well as the signature £7 serves, there will be a couple of events taking place across the week. Equal Parts will be partnering with Irish Bar Cask Cork for a bar takeover on 18th, with The Sun Tavern serving up free Oysters with its martinis on 20th June, with live music from Georgie Hume.

Whether you are a die-hard Martini expert, or you just enjoy a good discount and inebriated wander around a sunny London (who doesn’t?) then you can check out the map and get involved with the trail online. Guests can see the map on Google and explore the trail across East London throughout the week of 12-20 June 2026.





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