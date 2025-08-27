Project #173 has released a new rum - and it's inspired by that Dubai Chocolate bar

No, you don’t get any actual chocolate with it

an image of the dubai chocolate rum on a small marble table. There are two pieces of the dubai style chocolate bar either side of the bottle
(Image credit: Project #173)
Hermione Blandford's avatar
By
published
in News

Pistachio this, viral bar that, the whole viral Dubai chocolate bar seemed to blow up all over social media, infiltrating into everything IRL from M&S' Big Daddy Bar to Cafe Nero's sweet treats. But if you thought the pistachio heyday was over, you are about to be proved wrong in the most decadent way possible.

Kent-based distillery Project #173 has added a fun new expression to its range of craft rums with a Dubai Chocolate expression inspired by the viral dessert that almost broke TikTok.

The rum is crafted around a core of quality Caribbean rum and achieves that iconic flavour naturally, with indulgent layers of creamy chocolate and nutty pistachio. It has been created so it’s enjoyable neat, or can be used to seriously level up an Old Fashioned or shaken with a shot of espresso to be mixed into possibly the most indulgent twist on an espresso martini. Basically, if you’re someone who loves creating your own little cocktail creation chez vous, this one is for you.

a line up of five of Project #173&#039;s rums. From Left to right they are: smoked chili, hazelnut, salted caramel, lime, and passionfruit.

(Image credit: Project #173)

On the nose, you get waves of marzipan and tiramisu with chocolate mousse and pistachio. This develops to silky chocolate, candied almonds, and baklava on the palate, with a creme caramel, maple finish.

It’s currently selling at £20.95 for a standard 50cl bottle and has a 42% ABV.

Project #173 isn't a stranger to some pretty unusual flavour combos; some of its best sellers include a Chocolate Rum, a Banana Rum, a Bakewell Tart Rum, A Butterscotch flavour, Hot Buttered Popcorn Rum, Smoked Chili, a Mango, an Earl Grey. Maybe most appropriately, it has a Pumpkin Spice flavour which will send the (over 18) Tumblr kids into a frenzy.

Hermione Blandford
Hermione Blandford
Content Editor

Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
  • an image of the exterior of Crate which overlooks the river Lee
    One of the best spots in London is getting a second outpost

    Crate news

  • OK Computer album art.
    Radiohead score Billboard hot 100 single with 28 year-old song thanks to TikTok

    Some surprises

You might also like
View More ▸