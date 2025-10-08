Lucky Saint has just unveiled its newest alcohol free brew - and it’s my favourite one so far

It’s no secret that we love a Lucky Saint - we’re always in their pub chatting to our favourite actors and celebs. Whilst the whole team love a Tuesday Tipple, Thirsty Thursdays, and everything in between, we equally love a night off the sauce. Even when we’re not at Lucky Saint’s own pub in Marylebone, we’re often spotted in our local having a good old 0% brew.

The world of alcohol-free drinks has undergone some serious development in the last decade - we’d argue it’s had the biggest glow up in pop culture, overtaking the likes of Matthew Lewis and the Lizzie Line. We’d never turn down a Mother Root or a Pentire, but usually, the OG blonde beer is the alc-free drink that really hits the spot.

Lucky Saint’s newest addition to the guilt-free line up is undeniably their best yet; the new Superior German Weissbier is premium in name and luxury in taste. It follows the traditional brewing methods of the typical Weissbier which was originally brewed as a luxury for nobility and the tipple of choice for ceremonial feasts. Fancy stuff. It’s a cornerstone of German brewing culture, the crown jewel of an Oktoberfest, and now it’s available in all its 0% glory.

It’s a hazy beer with a velvety white head (provided you don’t mess up the pour),with a fresh, fruity finish. As per Lucky Saint’s brewing M.O. it’s unfiltered so it retains proper character and flavour.

If you’re someone who dabbles in the old alc-free lifestyle - sober curious or a complete abstainer - this beer is one to add to your rotation. It’s a smooth, crisp offering which is easy to drink and doesn’t have that bitter, patchy aftertaste that you find with *some* non alc booze.

It joins the existing line up of: Lucky Saint Superior Unfiltered Lager, Lucky Saint Hazy IPA and Lucky Saint Lemon Lager, all of which are available at your local supermarket, and for the most part, your local watering hole too.