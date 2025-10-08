Lucky Saint has just unveiled its newest alcohol free brew - and it’s my favourite one so far
Our favourite pub is delivering the goods
It’s no secret that we love a Lucky Saint - we’re always in their pub chatting to our favourite actors and celebs. Whilst the whole team love a Tuesday Tipple, Thirsty Thursdays, and everything in between, we equally love a night off the sauce. Even when we’re not at Lucky Saint’s own pub in Marylebone, we’re often spotted in our local having a good old 0% brew.
The world of alcohol-free drinks has undergone some serious development in the last decade - we’d argue it’s had the biggest glow up in pop culture, overtaking the likes of Matthew Lewis and the Lizzie Line. We’d never turn down a Mother Root or a Pentire, but usually, the OG blonde beer is the alc-free drink that really hits the spot.
Lucky Saint’s newest addition to the guilt-free line up is undeniably their best yet; the new Superior German Weissbier is premium in name and luxury in taste. It follows the traditional brewing methods of the typical Weissbier which was originally brewed as a luxury for nobility and the tipple of choice for ceremonial feasts. Fancy stuff. It’s a cornerstone of German brewing culture, the crown jewel of an Oktoberfest, and now it’s available in all its 0% glory.
A post shared by LUCKY SAINT (@luckysaintbeer)
A photo posted by on
It’s a hazy beer with a velvety white head (provided you don’t mess up the pour),with a fresh, fruity finish. As per Lucky Saint’s brewing M.O. it’s unfiltered so it retains proper character and flavour.
If you’re someone who dabbles in the old alc-free lifestyle - sober curious or a complete abstainer - this beer is one to add to your rotation. It’s a smooth, crisp offering which is easy to drink and doesn’t have that bitter, patchy aftertaste that you find with *some* non alc booze.
It joins the existing line up of: Lucky Saint Superior Unfiltered Lager, Lucky Saint Hazy IPA and Lucky Saint Lemon Lager, all of which are available at your local supermarket, and for the most part, your local watering hole too.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The best boozy picks from Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days: Whisky, gin, tequila, and more
It's basically just early bird Christmas shopping really
-
Project #173 has released a new rum - and it's inspired by that Dubai Chocolate bar
No, you don’t get any actual chocolate with it
-
Feeling the Autumn chill? These six drinks are perfect additions to your cupboard as the season changes
Strictly no pumpkin spice allowed
-
Experience agave goodness without hangovers, thanks to Lewis Hamilton
A sensible sip
-
The biggest buzz: Why medieval mead is ready for its modern moment
The honeyed alcohol conjures images of monks and vikings, but it's becoming the tipple of choice for a new generation of drinkers.
-
Move over Espresso Martinis: There’s a new Coffee Beer in town
Wake up 'n' shake up
-
28 Years Later release sees Tiny Rebel brew up Zombie Apocalypse beers
A whole new meaning to shotgunning a beer...
-
The best alcohol deals: Discounts on whisky, gin, and more
Here's how to get the best alcohol deals.