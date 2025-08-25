Feeling the Autumn chill? These six drinks are perfect additions to your cupboard as the season changes

With the last bank holiday arriving, it feels as though summer is gently fading (we know, blasphemy) and autumn is officially on its way. With autumn in the air, and all the hallmarks of the changing season coming with it (Bake Off on the way, Strictly line-up announced), the days of Margarita tinnies and Pimms in the park seem a little far removed from what we’re actually craving.

It’s easy to just think of your caramel and oaky whiskies as the perfect drams to toast to the new season, but much like all your favourite fashion houses, there are plenty of cracking drinks from beers to spirits that have got some seriously appealing offerings that hit that inbetween-y mark - a taste of summer with a nod to autumn.

1. Isle of Raasay Marsala Cask

Isle of Raasay Isle of Raasay Marsala Cask £66 at The Whisky Exchange

Yes, we just said there’s more to the perfect seasoning-changing tipple than a whisky dram, but also, you can’t beat a classic.

This release from Isle of Raasay is that perfect mix of unique (thanks to its Marsala Cask) without being too out there - it’s still a Scotch Single Malt after all.

It is matured exclusively in rare Marsala Vergine casks from Sicily, meaning it has a much deeper colour and a stronger sherry tone. It has notes of stewed apples, maple syrup, dried pear, and ginger. Basically, it’s warming autumn in a glass - and the perfect excuse to buy a special bottle.

2. Witchmark Distillery Black Lime Gin

Witchmark Witchmark Single Origin Black Lime Gin £42 at Master of Malt

If the name alone doesn’t intrigue you, the taste definitely will. Witchmark is a small English Distillery nestled in the countryside, so every bottle they produce is high quality and just quaint. This particular offering is one of their bolder experiments, capturing the exotic species and complex citrus flavours.

If you’re partial to a G&T, this is a great one to add to your end-of-summer list, with the black lime matched with clove and elderberry to add a slight warmth to your classic gin. It’s earthy, it’s rounded, it’s smooth - it’s perfect for the end of summer.

3. Mother Root

Mother Root Mother Root Ginger Non-Alcoholic Aperitif £25 at Waitrose

If you’re after an alcohol free option that gives you all the warming vibes of a hot toddy (but cold), you will love Mother Root - and it has an almost unprecedented three Great Taste Award stars in case you didn’t trust our recommendations alone. It has a blend of ginger, apple cider vinegar, honey, and a hint of chilli.

You mix it with a bit of soda water over ice like a G&T, and we know it sounds like some kind of health drink you’d pick up in Holland & Barrett, but it actually feels very indulgent. It’s giving pre-dinner party aperitif. Whether you’re completely off the sauce or just intermixing some alc-free options, it’s the perfect post-summer, not-quite-autumn treat.

4. Hiraeth Dry Welsh Heather Mead

Look, much like Will Sharpe, Mead is having a moment. Probably because it has rebranded itself as ‘honey wine’. Move over, Orange wine. And Natural Wine. Hiraeth is crafted with 100% heather honey from Welsh hillsides and mountains - it’s like Wales in a glass.

It has heady floral aromas and a crisp finish with that deep honey richness which screams early autumn. If you’re heading into a new school year mentality and want to capture a little bit of the freedom and wildness of holidays, this tipple will do the trick.

5. SLY DOG x Ginger Wings Pure Fire

SLY DOG RUM Pure Fire – Limited Edition Cocktail From Sly Dog Rum & Ginger Wings £3 at slydog.co.uk

What happens when ginger chefs team up with a rum company? No, not a joke. You get a fiery sourced rum cocktail, of course. This is definitely one for your mid-autumn, perfect for bonfire nights and crisp harvest energy.

It’s a limited edition cocktail created by the guys behind Sly Dog Rum in a collaboration with Ginger Wings fried chicken. It is inspired by Ginger Wing’s signature spice flavour, and uses crisp ginger beer, fresh lime juice, a drop of bitters, and obviously some top-tier rum. Is it a glorified Dark n Stormy in a can? Perhaps, but that doesn't mean it’s not worth a try.

6. Lucky Saint Lemon Lager

Lucky Saint Lucky Saint Alcohol Free Superior Lemon Lager £6 at Waitrose

We love a Lucky Saint, if anything, it’s our local pub corner. But if you’ve ever wondered what we’re sipping on whilst we’re chatting to your favourite actors, you’re in luck. Lucky Saint’s Lemon Lager has all the fresh citrus that you’d want from a Radler, and essentially feels like a grown-up Fanta Limón, but way more sophisticated.

It uses a German Pilsner Malt, Noble Hops, and German Lager Yeast for a deep flavour that’s cut with a crisp lemon. This is a great one to have in the fridge when you want a refreshing beer but just a little more special. The lemon captures that end-of-summer feeling and is a great season-transition tipple.