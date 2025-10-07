The best boozy picks from Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days: Whisky, gin, tequila, and more

No, it's not Black Friday yet - even though it feels as thought we blinked at Glastonbury and it was suddenly leafy season. But, you'd be forgiven for thinking that we were in Black Friday season with all the Prime Day Deals flying about, but in fact it's a brand new Big Deals Day from Amazon, in case you just couldn't wait...

We've already picked out some of our favourite deals live so far across gaming tech, music, and fashion, but booze always deserves its own category. Whether tequila's your tipple, or you like to sip on some Scotch, we've pulled out some of the best deals across our favourite bottles which are always in our cupboard.

Gin

Bathtub Gin Bathtub Gin, 70cl Check Amazon View at Amazon UK Bathtub Gin - apart from having a fantastic Prohibition-esque name - is firmly on our best gins of all time list. It's a bold, and fresh tasting gin made using the traditional method of Cold Compounding, in which the spirit is slowly infused with botanicals, including orange peel, coriander and cardamom. This gin has strong notes of citrus and spice. that will deliver a clean-tasting G&T for your Friday night. Brockmans Brockmans Intensely Smooth Gin £18 at Amazon UK You might not be surprised to hear Brockmans Intensely Smooth is… intensely smooth. Like having George Clooney pull out your chair and light you a cigarette… only a gin. Made with Bulgarian coriander, blueberries, blackberries, and bittersweet Valencia orange peels, the result is a gin bursting with flavour that doesn’t forgo balance for punch. PAPA SALT Papa Salt Coastal Gin £29.45 at Amazon UK One you've probably seen all over your TikTok or Instagram, a favourite of many influencers - but don't let that put you off. Papa Salt is an Aussie gin that packs in coastal vibes to a classic botanical gin, featuring fresh citrus and hibiscus, with subtle hints of nutty wattleseed, mild ginger spice, and a touch of minerality from oyster shell. The distillery itself uses 100% renewable energy in a zero-waste process, which makes it feel guilt-free. So if you're looking for an alternative to complement your go-to London Dry.

Whisky

Nikka Nikka From the Barrel Blended Whisky From Japan $69.99 at Gary's Wine & Marketplace Check Amazon Don’t underestimate a blended whisky from Japan with an understated bottle. Nikka From The Barrel punches above its weight. At 51.4%, you might think it is barrel-proof, but it actually isn’t. It packs in so much body and flavour for the price; this is one of the biggest bargains you’ll find in the whisky world. It’s finished in barrels after the blending process, and there are layers upon layers here, from butterscotch all the way to tobacco. Maker's Mark Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky £23.99 at Amazon UK Maker's Mark is a mellow, supremely drinkable tipple that will appeal to bourbon newbies and seasoned vets alike. Maker's Mark is notable for using soft red winter wheat in place of the usual rye, resulting in an easy-drinking style that goes well with food, mixers, and pretty much anything, really. The tasting notes describe it as “sweet and balanced with caramel, vanilla and fruity essences” with a “smooth and subtle” finish. It's one of our favourite bourbons and a great bottle to scoop up whilst the discount is running. Bushmills Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey £24.70 at Amazon UK You think Irish whiskey, and you think Bushmills. Sure, there are some great Irish whiskeys out there which have grown far beyond the Bushmills empire; it's an OG for a reason - incredible quality, great taste, and the world's oldest whiskey distillery. This particular brew is Bushmills, is triple distilled from 100% malted Irish barley with a distinctive light and fruity aroma and delivers 10 years of maturation in primarily bourbon barrels.

Scotch whisky

Pulteney Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £26.60 at Amazon UK This is the standard Old Pulteney, but don’t write it off based on that — it's special in its own right. This is a delicious 12-year-old single malt Scotch at a surprisingly affordable price. This multiple award winner offers an excellent balance of light, delicate flavours like apple with a deeper, salty and spicy finish. Produced in the coastal town of Wick, Caithness, Old Pulteney is one of the most northerly mainland distilleries. Scapa Scapa 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky £40 at Amazon UK An Orcadian whisky that's as unique as the island. All Scapa whiskies have a long fermentation period of 60 hours, creating a unique, deep flavour. The 16-year-old expression is where you get this deep richness the most, in our opinion, with strong notes of warm leather and pineapple and charred caramel on the palate. It's a more premium whisky than you might usually go for, but if you're looking to dip your toe (or tongue) into slightly more luxury whiskies without getting intimidated, this is a great bottle to start with. Aberlour Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Check Amazon View at Amazon UK Surprisingly affordable for a 12-year-old scotch - especially with an extra discount - Aberlour has aged this in both traditional oak and sherry casks. It pours a deep amber and has a rich oaky flavour, but the sherry casks provide a fruity - we get a lot of plum and dark, stoned fruit notes - and a spicy element. It’s like Christmas cake distilled into a whisky, making it great for winter warmers and toddies by the fireplace - perfect for the 'ber months

Alcohol free

Pentire Pentire Adrift 70cl - Botanical Alcohol Free Gin £19.87 at Amazon UK Raised against the stunning background of the rugged Cornish cliffs, Pentire's whole range is as spectacular as its origins. It's our personal go-to for any alcohol free alternatives, delivering a crisp, fresh taste which goes down a treat on any occasion. Whether you're sober curious or looking to zebra stripe this autumn/winter, Pentire is a great one to add to your list.

Tequila & Mezcal

Don Julio Don Julio Añejo Tequila Check Amazon View at Amazon UK If you're not a blanco kind of person (tequila-wise), you may want the smoother taste of a more aged tequila. A bit like whisky, the longer tequila is aged, the richer and more intense the flavour becomes. Don Julio's Anjeo - whilst it's not the most expensive or oldest in the range - is still our favourite of theirs. It has the flavour of a much more expensive tequila, with that gorgeous golden colour. It's super sippable on account of its premium flavour and manages to strike that balance between being light and fresh, whilst also being layered and more complex. Madre Mezcal Madre Mezcal Espadin £44.20 at Amazon UK Mezcal isn't something most people have lurking in the back of their drinks cupboard, but Prime's Big Deal Days might be the perfect time to change this. Mezcal is tequila's smokier cousin, which makes a banging three-part cocktail (2:1:1 Mezcal, lime juice, agave), and is also delightful to sip. There may not be a huge discount on this bottle versus some of the bigger-name whiskies, but on flavour alone, it deserves a spot.