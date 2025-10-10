A Minecraft Movie sequel officially gets the green light — and a 2027 release date
More Momoa
Video game movie adaptations are all the rage at the moment, from Fallout to Five Nights at Freddy’s; there are so many video games crash-bang-walloping their way into cinemas. The Minecraft Movie, which came out back in March 2025, with Jason Momoa and Jack Black in leading roles.
Now, a second film has already been greenlit, with Warner Bros building on its Minecraft franchise, which already grossed $957.8 million globally. It was the second-highest-grossing film of the last year, so maybe the second will finally cinch the top spot.
Jared Hess returns to direct and will be writing the script along with Chris Galletta, who was on the writers’ team for the first one. Producers will include Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Jason Momoa.
Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge also starred in the original movie, but we don’t yet know if any of them will be returning.
A 2027 release date has been suggested, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.
