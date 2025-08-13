Experience agave goodness without hangovers, thanks to Lewis Hamilton
A sensible sip
The rapidly expanding world of non-alcoholic spirits just got a whole lot more exciting (and a little smokier). Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, known for his lightning-fast laps and impeccable style, has teamed up with master distiller Iván Saldaña for another winning collaboration: Almave Humo, a mezcal alternative that’s ready to race to the top of your drink list, and complements the rest of his non-alc range.
Forget the pit stops of hangovers, because Almave Humo delivers all the complex, smoky notes you crave without the "whoopsie-daisy" of alcohol. This isn't just any non-alcoholic spirit; it’s crafted from real Espadin agave, harvested from the volcanic foothills of Puebla, Mexico. It all sounds very exotic.
The agave gets a royal roasting in a pit with volcanic stones, giving it that signature smoky kick. But there’s no fermentation. That means no alcohol, just pure, unadulterated agave goodness. Hamilton, who openly admits his love for tequila, wanted to enjoy that agave taste without it messing with his busy, high-octane lifestyle. Drink driving is never a savvy move.
Saldaña, the creative genius behind countless Mexican spirits, explains that Almave Humo is for those "seeking complex cocktails while embracing a lifestyle beyond proof." You can enjoy all the sophisticated sips without the morning-after regret.
So, if you’re looking to make a statement at your next gathering or just enjoy a sophisticated drink without the buzz, Almave Humo is your new go-to. Priced at a modest $36 for a bottle with no UK release date just yet, it joins the Almave family alongside its tequila-alternative siblings, Ámbar and Blanco. Get ready to put the "fun" back in your functional beverages – without a single drop of proof.
