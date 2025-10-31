Elijah Craig’s Toasted Barrel is finally launching in the UK

There is almost nothing we love more than whisky, and few things we write as much about either. Wether it’s an American bourbon, a classic Scotch, or an Irish single malt, we quite literally lap it up.

Elijah Craig frequently features on our list of top whiskies, their small batch a firm favourite bourbon, and generally a month barely goes by without it being something that falls under the ‘what we’re drinking now’ banner. Finally, its Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey which has previously been exclusive to the US is landing on UK shores.

It’s the latest release from Elijah Craig which enhances their signature small batch bourbon with the toasted barrel adding an extra layer of sweet oak complexity.

The final barrel toast gives a unique flavour profile, with rich notes of dark sugar flavour, balancing out the smokiness and sweetness which comes from the long maturation process. The overall taste is strong, rich, and complex, with spice and pepper notes which fade into a lighter milk chocolate.

To achieve this flavour, the process begins with fully matured Elijah Craig Small Batch which is moved (at barrel proof strength) into a second custom toasted new oak barrel. These special barrels were designed in parntership with the Independent Stave Company, amde using 18-month air dried oak. The finishing barrels were toasted then flash-charred to create that toasted marshmallow, bonfire-esque feeling.

Bottled at 94 proof (47% ABV), it’s avaqilable now from The Whisky Exchange and Amazon, retailing dor £52.99.

If you’re a whisky fan, and especially if you can never turn down a good bourbon, you’ll probably already be familiar with the Elijah Craig toasted barrel and have eagerly been awaiting its UK arrival. But, if it’s new to you, it’s definitely not one to miss - especially as we head deeper into the ‘ber months - it may just be the perfect bonfire bourbon…