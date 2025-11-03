One of the rarest beers in the world is getting a new lease of life

If you’ve ever wondered what it would taste like to sip a beer made for Arctic explorers, your curiosity is about to be answered. Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn founder Dougal Gunn Sharp is opening one of the rarest beers in the world: a 150-year-old bottle of Allsopp’s Arctic Ale.

Originally brewed in 1875 to fortify British explorers heading for the North Pole, the brew was far from your average pint. With six times the calories of a standard beer and a staggering 9% ABV, it was designed as a survival ration capable of withstanding –40°C temperatures without freezing. Victorian records describe it as so dark and dense that it had to be scooped from the brewing copper with buckets, a far cry from modern-day lagers.

The bottle Sharp acquired more than a decade ago at auction for over £3,000, unearthed in a Shropshire garage, will now serve a historic purpose. In collaboration with the revived Allsopp’s Brewery and Jamie Allsopp, a direct descendant of the original brewer, the ancient ale will be used to “seed” a new limited-edition batch: the Innis & Gunn 1875 Arctic Ale.

“There’s something very special about being able to taste a piece of brewing and maritime history,” says Sharp. “Some people might think it’s madness to open it, but I think the real madness would be to leave it sitting on a shelf. This ale was brewed for a voyage of endurance and adventure, and I think it’s only right that it has one more journey — into the glass.”

The original Arctic Ale was commissioned by Queen Victoria for Sir George Nares’ 1875 expedition aboard HMS Discovery and HMS Alert, aiming to reach the North Pole via Smith Sound. While the explorers set a new “Farthest North” record, they battled severe scurvy and harsh conditions, and the North Pole itself remained out of reach. The beer, rich in unfermentable sugars, was a critical part of their survival, a far cry from a refreshing pint after work.

Jamie Allsopp describes the revival as “a kind of alchemy”, physically pouring history into a modern brew. “It’s one of the strongest and most extraordinary beers ever made — more like a Madeira than a modern ale — and its legend has only grown with time.”

The new Innis & Gunn 1875 Arctic Ale will be released later this year in limited quantities at select Innis & Gunn and Allsopp’s venues, with a small number of hand-bottled editions available via ballot. For beer lovers and history buffs alike, it’s a rare chance to taste a liquid connection to one of the boldest Arctic adventures of the Victorian era.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



