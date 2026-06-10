National Restaurant Awards crowns best places to eat in London

The National Restaurant Awards has crowned the top 100 restaurants in the UK, and not only are 50+ based in London, the winner is too.

This year’s overall winner is Bouchon Racine, a French bistro based in Farringdon. Its menu comes from chef Henry Harris, and this spot was number five last year.

Bouchon Racine opened in 2022, and lives above the Three Compasses pub. It’s right by Farringdon station.

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While the restaurant was added to the Michelin Guide in 2023, it is yet to be awarded a coveted Michelin star. But this latest gong won’t make it any easier to get a reservation at the place. It also only takes reservations 30 days in advance.

The menu changes daily, but the sample menu and an old interview with chef Harris offer an idea of what to expect.

“Indulgent and comforting, butter is without a doubt my favourite ingredient,” Harris told Food and Travel.

“It enriches dishes, protects other ingredients and lengthens flavour. When we opened Bouchon Racine I thought, I’m really going to cut back on it. That lasted about a week.”

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Dishes listed on the sample menu include grilled veal chop (with butter), orzo with wild mushrooms and herbs, and confit de canard with braised mogettes.

Bouchon Racine kicks The Ritz off the top spot. That oh-so-famous, two-Michelin-star Mayfair restaurant now shares the number two spot with Somerset's Osip.

Other London restaurants in the National Restaurant Awards top 10 include Dorian, The Ledbury, Mountain, Trinity and Legado.

There were other notable awards handed out on the night too. Shoreditch’s Legado won the Opening of the Year award, while the infamous-to-some The Devonshire won Gastropub of the Year.

Planque was also the “highest climber” of the year, reaching number 11 on the top 100 list, after charting at the 91th position in 2025, 96th in 2024.

Here’s the full 100-strong roll-call from the 2026 Restaurant of the Year awards:

1. Bouchon Racine

2. Osip/The Ritz

3. Dorian

4. The Ledbury

5. Moor Hall

6. Ynyshir

7. Mountain

8. Trinity

9. Woven by Adam Smith

10. Legado

11. Planque

12. Dongnae

13. JÖRO

14. AngloThai

15. Impala

16. Opheem

17. Row on 5

18. The Devonshire

19. Humble Chicken

20. Camille

21. Kiln

22. Restaurant 22

23. Forest Side

24. Ikoyi

25. Timberyard

26. Restaurant Mýse

27. BiBi

28. Grace & Savour

29. Skof

30. Wildflowers

31. A Wong

32. Wilson's

33. Lyla

34. L'Enclume

35. The Kinneuchar Inn

36. The Dover

37. Erst

38. Restaurant Pine

39. Higher Ground

40. Henrock

41. One Club Row

42. Solstice

43. Perilla

44. The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant

45. Vraic

46. Da Terra

47. The Angel at Hetton

48. Kitchen Table

49. The Kitchin

50. Brat

51. Dogstar

52. Kol

53. Sabor

54. Tollington’s

55. Simpson's in The Strand

56. Miga

57. Lilibet’s

58. The Sportsman

59. Frog by Adam Handling

60. Maré by Rafael Cagali

61. The French House

62. The Cottage in the Wood

63. Brawn

64. Kudu

65. The Palmerston

66. Bonheur by Matt Abé

67. Winsome

68. Briar

69. Osteria Vibrato

70. Dalla

71. The Black Swan Oldstead

72. 40 Maltby Street

73. OMA

74. Updown Farmhouse

75. The Cocochine

76. Paul Ainsworth at No 6

77. Chishuru

78. The Star Inn

79. Restaurant St Barts

80. Restaurant Interlude

81. The Kerfield Arms

82. Restaurant Sat Bains

83. Bavette

84. The Seahorse

85. The Quality Chop House

86. Chez Bruce

87. Core by Clare Smyth

88. The Fat Badger

89. Fallow

90. The Muddlers Club

91. Shwen Shwen

92. Trivet

93. Inver

94. Ambassadors Clubhouse

95. Teal by Sally Abé

96. St. JOHN

97. Luca

98. Upstairs by Tom Sheppard

99. Motorino

100. Tiella by Dara Klein





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