Tom Holland says you need to try this London pub that serves Thai food

You may have heard Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken box office records and absolutely raked-in the cash. But our favourite news of the summer blockbuster hype cycle is about Tom Holland’s fave South London pub spot.

As part of an interview with the New York Times, no less, Tom Holland revealed one of his favourite places to eat is a pub in Kingston.

“There’s a pub in Kingston called the Cocoanut. It’s a Thai restaurant, and you can bring your dogs there,” Holland said while describing the place he’d take co-star Matt Damon to in his hometown.

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“It’s a bit of a family favourite of ours.”

He gave the place a plug while making pizzas with Matt Damon as part of the press cycle for The Odyssey — it was a while back, but was brought to our attention by Secret London.

The video itself is quite a fun watch, and you get to hear about Matt Damon’s gluten intolerance if that’s your bag.

Matt Damon and Tom Holland: The Pizza Interview | NYT Cooking - YouTube Watch On

The Cocoanut sits a short walk from the shop-filled centre of Kingston, but offers Deliveroo as well as takeaway for its Thai kitchen delights.

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Its menu covers a familiar array of dishes, including a full complement of curries and stir fries. Most mains clock in at well under £15 too.

One warning comes from exactly the bit Tom Holland seems to love, that the Cocoanut is a very dog-friendly place.

“People let their dogs off, so it becomes a dog free-for-all,” says Holland.

We’re now picturing Tom Holland surrounded by dogs eating a Pad Pak Ruam with his dad Dominic Holland, a veteran London circuit stand-up comedian and author.

Tom Holland can currently be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. But it may be a bit of a wait before his next big starring roles, which include playing Fred Astaire in a biopic. And if you’ve seen his viral performance of Umbrella from almost a decade ago, you’ll know he has a better chance than most of pulling that off.





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