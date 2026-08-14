You can officially dine in Bridget Jones’ flat as a new Turkish restaurant opens up in the iconic rom com location

There are few literary characters as beautifully chaotic as Bridget Jones, perfectly brought to life by Renee Zellweger over the years – an allegory for all frazzled, underfunded twenty-somethings trying to 'make it' in London. You may feel like you already walk in Bridget’s shoes to some extent as you dodge f*ckwit workaholics and work bollockings, but soon you’ll *actually* be able to walk in the same sacred grounds of the beloved heroine as Bridget Jones’ former living room is being transformed into a new restaurant.

Cast your minds back to the early films, and you’ll have spotted Bridget’s jealousy-inducing and highly, highly unrealistic one bed flat located just outside of Borough Market, on top of The Globe Tavern on Bedale Street. Without its cinematic history, it’s still an iconic street and building, but add its former on-screen resident and you’ve got a bona fide piece of rom com real estate.

Back in 2025, it was announced that a Thai restaurant would be the latest resident inside the building, and has since been home to a series of delicious restaurant residencies, with different pop ups from West African to Cambodian fusion. The latest instalment is another London favourite which comes courtesy of Dom Handy and Kerian Mustafa. Called Kismet, the latest resident pays homage to the lively meyhanes found in Istanbul and northern Cyprus, bringing the spirit of its traditional local taverns to the Southwark spot.

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(Image credit: Kismet)

The menu – as you’d expect – has a strong Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influence. It’s built around Souğuk Meze dishes and Mangal grilled kebabs, whilst the drinks menu features plenty of Turkish wine and spirits. Talk about putting the dish in traditional. Plus, the experience doesn’t end with the food, as every Thursday guests will be treated to live music from traditional instruments like the qaran. Basically, they’re taking a classic night at traditional meyhanes and transporting them to an iconic London landmark.

Whilst you won’t see Bridget’s exact living room interiors replicated (it has been over 20 years), there will be plenty of gorgeous decor from dark wooden furniture to whimsical memorabilia to remind you of the place’s origins.

You can find Kismet at 8 Bedale Street, SE1 9AL.





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