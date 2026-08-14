Fallow team take over the OXO Tower Restaurant

The team behind the beloved Fallow restaurant nearby Piccadilly Circus and Roe in Canary Wharf have taken on a new challenge: the OXO Tower Restaurant.

Restaurant-operating power house trio James Robson, Jack Croft and Will Murray have acquired the OXO Tower Restaurant, the hope being they’ll give it some of the energy seen in their other two current establishments.

Robson speaks carefully about the team’s ongoing plans for the place, though.

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He says they want to “empower the current team” and “patiently tweak and give some love back to the operation from 2027 and beyond” rather than starting with a brand new identity.

The restaurant’s current menu features plates including halibut, a mushroom Wellington and lamb shoulder — or there’s the £140 sharing platter of beef Chaueatubriand, with “beef dripping crisp potato cake.” Indulgent.

But it’s clear some changes will eventually be made.

“I’m excited to see how our various media and culinary teams can help bring this beloved site to full potential,” says Robson.

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The restaurant sits on the eighth floor of the OXO Tower, offering amazing views across London from the riverbank. And this was all part of the appeal for the team’s site takeover.

“We could not resist this gem of an Art Deco landmark,” Robson said.

“The eighth-floor views are world famous and we look forward to working with the incumbent team and landlord to bring some additional character and energy back to this wonderful site.”

The team’s flagship restaurant Fallow launched in 2021 and has a low-waste “nose to tail” approach to cooking. But it’s absolutely not just for the meatheads, with a “plant” menu section on offer too.

Fallow has made it into the Michelin guide but is yet to earn a star.

The news of the group’s acquisition of the OXO Tower Restaurant follows that of the Frasers group buying up Harvey Nichols. It owned the place, but the restaurant was not part of the deal. Frasers — known best these days for Sports Direct — is after all a titan of retail, not gastronomy.





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