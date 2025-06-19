When whiskey goes Goth: Coffin-aged Gravestock Wheat Whiskey released
A wee bit dram-atic
Whiskies are often matured in all sorts of casks: Oloroso sherry, bourbon, muscadet — but coffins? It’s a new one for us.
There's a lot of experimentation in the whiskey world, but WhistlePig Whiskey may have taken it to the next level, with the launch of GraveStock Wheat Whiskey - a limited edition bottle created alongside edgy-kid favourite, Liquid Death.
Less gruesome than it initially sounds, the caskets are made from charred American oak and proofed with Liquid Death Mountain Water. Crucially, no one’s actually been rested in them before the whiskey goes in. The whiskey starts its maturation in new American oak casks, before finishing in the charred oak coffin-shaped casks. From cask to casket we guess?
No tasting notes of rotted spleen or lingering texture of crunchy bone, the whiskey is actually a mellow yet nuanced malt with aromas of caramel, freshly baked bread crust, lemon grass, and honey suckle. On the palate, it has a well-rounded mouth feel with herbal notes and a hint of sweetness. This leaves it with a medium length finish with notes of black pepper and biscotti - ready to take you from the grave to a rave.
The whiskey is bottled at 86 proof giving it a balanced 43% ABV. It’s currently available directly from WhistlePig Whiskey for $74.99 for a 750ml bottle — about £55 before fees and shipping.
We guess WhistlePig is putting the fun in funeral, with the teaser clip on its socials showing a tap directly plumbed into the coffin which pours out a clean dram. The whiskey makers said: “This pour’s been six feet under and it’s ready to rise. Stay tuned, you’ll want to be the first to grab it when it surfaces” - we’re assuming this doesn’t mean the whiskey was actually maturing deep in the ground, although, with a coffin-style whiskey, you can’t be sure.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
