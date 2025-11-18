Japanese whisky faves Nikka just released a new twist on its classic From the Barrel blend

Japanese whisky may not be as huge or hyped as it was a few years ago, but that doesn’t mean that its produce isn’t getting better and better.

Firmly proving that hypothesis right is Nikka’s newest release, From the Barrel Extra Marriage. It’s a twist on the original, which was released back in 1985, making its international debut some years later. To celebrate the whisky’s 40th anniversary, Nikka has given us all a little treat, unveiling this new riff off the classic From the Barrel, which has more depth and flavour. The whisky’s components are left for an extra three months in the barrel - a slightly longer maturation period - before being married together.

The majority of the whisky’s many components are malt and grain whiskies from two of Nikka’s distilleries, Yoichi and Miyagikyo. However, you may pick up on some Celtic influences with some Scottish whiskies, which are in the mix - which may initially seem a little rogue, until you remember that Nikka owns the Ben Nevis distillery over in Scotland.

The From the Barrel Extra Marriage is bottled at 51.4 percent ABV - same as the original - and has notes of chocolate, oak, creamy vanilla, dried fruit, and spice on the palate. The bottle itself is still recognisably Nikka in shape and style, and most importantly, is wildly affordable. A 50cl bottle is retailing at £49.95, so if you’re a fan of the Nikka original, this version is definitely worth testing out.

Whilst whisky, ahem, enthusiasts usually spout the virtues of a single cask whisky, blended whiskies are not to be underestimated, and Nikka is one of the best examples that proves the whole single-barrel-versus-blended stereotype wrong. Nikka’s flagship whisky - From the Barrel - is a premium whisky which blends approximately 100 different whiskies, many of which are actually sub-blends that Nikka has developed in-house.

Nikka Nikka From the Barrel Extra Marriage 40th Anniversary Edition £49.95 at The Whisky Exchange





