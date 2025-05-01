Smeg takes on SodaStream with its sparkling new Soda Maker

Italian kitchen gadget virtuoso Smeg has revealed its latest must-have innovation, Soda Maker.

Adding some much-needed fizz to the soda making industry, Smeg's Soda Maker is a stylish device that offers up to 60 litres of sparkling water from a single CO₂ canister.

Image Credit: Smeg

Given this is Smeg, the appliance is jaw dropping in its looks, with a simple yet effective chassis that is topped off with carbonation control functionality where you can decide just how much fizz you want in your drink.

In the biz for fizz

Smeg is all about the sustainability with the Soda Maker — it uses no electricity or batteries — and comes equipped with a an 800ml Tritan Renew bottle, made with up to 50% recycled plastic and durable enough to be dishwasher safe. These cab also be bought separately from Smeg.

While the likes of SodaStream have cornered the self-fizzing carbonated drinks market, with its device and vast selection of syrups, Smeg is just going for those who want carbonated water right now — although it does note that you can add your own syrups to the thing, if you want your drinks to have more flavour.

Image Credit: Smeg

The Smeg Soda Maker is part of its Collezione range and comes in myriad matte colours: Storm Blue, Emerald Green, Matte Black, and Matte White.

The Smeg Soda Maker retails for £149.99.