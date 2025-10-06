Top early picks from Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days

Not content with Christmas sales and Black Friday, Amazon now holds Prime Big Deals Days throughout the year.

This latest bargain barrage officially starts on October 7th, running into October 8th. But as is always the case with these sales, plenty of deals slip out early.

We’ve had a rummage around Amazon to see what has turned up so far, while avoiding the boring bits. You’ll find no work laptops, no air fryers or Oral-B electric toothbrushes here. But, yes, if that’s exactly what you’re after, those are certainly going to feature in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days too.

Let’s get started.

LEGO Mario Kart

£109.99 - £40 off

Here’s a perfect pick to prep for Christmas. 1972 bricks go into this Mario model. And it’s a bit bigger than you might guess, measuring 32cm front bumper to exhaust. While it’s primarily a build for grown-ups, the wheels do indeed spin and Mario’s head and arm can be posed. This one’s intended to end up on a display stand — made of LEGO too, of course — but you can have some fun with it before it ends up on a shelf.

Xbox Wireless Controller

£39.99 - £20 off

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a funny old time to be an Xbox fan. The Microsoft versus Sony console war is over and Sony won. But us Xbox Series console owners still need the occasional replacement gamepad. This deal takes the price down to what we remember paying for console controllers, before inflation went and ruined everything. This is the official Microsoft pad. Black and white versions can be had for £40, while pink, green and blue can be picked up for £2-3 more.

Talking Heads - Stop Making Sense double vinyl

£27.64 - 16% off

We’re hoping for some even better vinyl discounts this Prime Deals Days season, but here’s one to get you started. It's a double vinyl release featuring the tracks from the landmark concert movie Stop Making Sense from 1984. It was made by Jonathan Demme, director of The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia. Stop Making Sense is still regarded as the best concert movie ever by loads of folks.

Berghaus Explorer rucksack

£55 - was £100

Amazon has a fab deal on this rolltop hiking rucksack, as long as you like the colour green. The black version is a chunk of change extra. The Explorer is a 23l capacity rucksack, and has space for an up-to-16-inch laptop. But there are touches for the proper hike types out there too. Its back panel is ventilated, and there’s a chest strap to help take some of the pressure off your shoulders when you’re carrying a heavier load.

Ninja Slushi

£298 - £51 off

Ninja doesn’t just make air fryers, you know? The Slushi is one of Ninja’s more recent kitchen gadgets, having come to the UK in late 2024. Yes, it can make Slush Puppie/Tango Ice Blast style drinks for the kids, but is also perfect for entirely adult parties as this thing can make great frozen cocktails. And for the morning after it can prep you a smoothie or a milkshake.

Anker Nebula Air 3

£399 - originally £549

As has becoming the norm for Amazon sales periods, this Prime Deals Days period is the best time to pick up a Nebula projector. These are made by Anker, and are genuinely good portable projectors. The best place to start is either with the Nebula Mars Air 3 or the Capsule 3 Laser. Both have hit new price lows in this latest sale. What’s the difference? The Mars Air 3 is the cheaper and brighter of the two, but is also a fair bit bigger. The Capsule 3 Laser is an 8.3cm diameter column of portable cinema goodness. Super-petite.

Vans Ward

£31.50 - RRP £60

Now here’s a classic, a Vans skate shoe design with a silhouette not as bulky and beefed-up as most. It’s effectively a slightly narrower take on the Vans Old Skool, originally released in 1977. The upper is suede leather and the style on sale is the timeless white stripe on black, which sits alongside the checkerboard in our minds as the iconic Vans design. And, well, we’d much rather this lower-key look 97% of the time.

8Bitdo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition

£65.94 - RRP £99.99

Xbox is now old enough to be retro, the first console at least. This retro-flavoured PC keyboard is based around the original green-drenched aesthetic of the brand, and comes from accessory master 8BitDo. We get translucent key caps, A/B/X/Y themed direction buttons and full RGB lighting. There’s also a separate two-button Super Button controller, to which you can map all sorts of macros. It’s nerdy, it’s retro, it’s cool — to some at least. The one snag is it’s a US-layout keyboard, not a UK one.