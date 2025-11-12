Sony PlayStation State of Play: The 16 announcements you should know about
All the way from Japan
Last night, Sony held a State of Play event in Japan, where we got to see a whole stack of upcoming games and content for existing ones. And even a new piece of Sony hardware.
Missed it? Here are the top announcements we think you need to know about.
And if you do want to watch the full thing, fill ‘yer boots:
1. Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows DLC
What is it? A content pack for the Elden Ring spin-off with two additional characters, more bosses and a Shifting Earth mode that makes the terrain more dynamic.
When is it out? December 4th 2025
2. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
What is it? A remake of the original year 2000 role-player, made for the original PlayStation back in the day.
When is it out? February 5th 2026
3. Coffee Talk Tokyo
What is it? The latest entry in the popular visual novel series.
When is it out? 5th March 2026
4. Octopath Traveler O
What is it? The latest in the popular RPG series, but with elements based on the mobile game Champions of the Continent. Demo out now.
When is it out? December 4th 2025
5. BrokenLore: Uunfollow/Ascend
What is it? A couple of first-person horror titles. Ascend is about climbing. Unfollow is about social media.
When is it out? January 16th (Unfollow), Summer 2026 (Ascend)
6. Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories
What is it? A third-person cosy game set in a "convenience store", with a focus on day-to-day jobs and convos with customers
When is it out? April 2026
7. MotionRec
What is it? Stylised puzzle platformer in which you record gameplay to play it back later and surmount obstacles.
When is it out? Spring 2026
8. Tokyo Xtreme Racer
What is it? Arcade racer that has already launched on PC, now coming to PlayStation 5.
When is it out? February 2026
9. Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
What is it? A remake of the survival horror game originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2003.
When is it out? March 12th 2026
10. No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files
What is it? The latest visual novel title from Spike Chunsoft, about an internet personality “ forced to take part in a dangerous escape game.”
When is it out? February 26th 2026
11. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
What is it? Marvel fighting game is getting a closed beta session from December 5th to 7th.
When is it out? 2026
12. PlayStation Gaming monitor
What is it? A 27in 1440p gaming monitor, but it’s only coming to the US and Japan for now.
When is it out? TBC
13. Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse
What is it? A side-scroller with a rogue like action platformer style and cute visuals.
When is it out? March 5th 2026
14. BlazBlue Entropy Effect X
What is it? Visually chaotic action roguelike action plaformer.
When is it out? February 12th 2026
15. Damon and Baby
What is it? Demon King Damon does on an adventure with a baby. Part twin-stick shooter, part adventure-RPG.
When is it out? Early 2026
16. Kyouran Makaism
What is it? Action RPG from the folks who made Disgaia.
When is it out? January 29 2026
