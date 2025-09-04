Experience James Bond's early days as 007: First Light release date revealed

IO Interactive, the masterminds behind the Hitman series, are back, and they've traded their bald assassin for everyone’s favourite suave spy. 007: First Light is an origin story that promises to show us James Bond as a young, resourceful, and perhaps a tad reckless recruit, still trying to figure out which end of the shaken martini goes where.

The highly anticipated gameplay trailer and release date for this Amazon-backed venture dropped on the 3rd of September, revealing that Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson will be lending his voice to the iconic British spy. The game, set to launch surprisingly soon on the 27th of March, 2026, will give us a glimpse into Bond’s early days within MI6's training program, because even super spies need a bit of schooling, apparently.

You can check out the new deep dive below that shows off lots of gameplay, highlighting how IO are the perfect team for the job, bringing the freedom from Hitman and merging it with the action we expect from Bond.

007 First Light - State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive | PS5 Games [English] - YouTube Watch On

007: First Light is set to be a thrilling narrative action-adventure game, which, let's be honest, we'd expect nothing less from a Bond title. The voice and motion-capture cast includes Priyanga Burford as the ever-authoritative M, Alastair Mackenzie as the gadget-loving Q, Kiera Lester as the perpetually patient Miss Moneypenny, Lennie James as Bond’s mentor (good luck, John Greenway!), and Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth.

007 First Light editions

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

For those eager to dive into Bond's humble beginnings, pre-orders are already underway, with a few pricing options that might leave you at least slightly shaken, if not completely stirred. The Standard digital edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) will set you back £59.99. Pre-ordering this gets you a snazzy upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, which includes 24 hours of early access and some cosmetic goodies. After launch, the Deluxe Edition jumps to £69.99.

If you're feeling fancy, there's a physical Specialist edition that includes everything from the Deluxe, plus the Classic Tuxedo Skin, perfect for those virtual black-tie affairs. For the ultimate Bond aficionado with pockets as deep as the Mariana Trench, the limited-edition Legacy package is quite steep at £259.99. This physical-only behemoth includes exclusive weapon and outfit skins, a Golden Gun figurine (with a secret compartment, naturally), a certificate of authenticity, a magnetic steel case, and, to top it all off, a big box.