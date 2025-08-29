Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 sales prove physical media can still thrive
Let's get physical
In news that will warm the hearts of anyone who still remembers the satisfying "thunk" of a game cartridge clicking into place, it turns out that physical media isn't just surviving, it's thriving, at least where Switch 2 games are concerned. Forget your sleek, invisible digital downloads; it seems a whopping 75.4% of Cyberpunk 2077 Switch 2 sales were for the good old-fashioned, tangible version.
This revelation came hot on the heels of CD Projekt's latest financial results, showing that only 24.6% of players opted for the purely digital route. It seems that when given the choice between an ephemeral string of code and something you can hold, display, and potentially use as a coaster in a pinch, gamers are siding with the latter. There's a certain joy in unwrapping a new game, admiring the box art, and perhaps even catching a whiff of that new-game smell.
This surge in physical sales is particularly amusing when you consider the kerfuffle over Game Key Cards, those rather cheeky creations that are essentially just a box with a download code inside.
Many third-party developers have been shamed into offering these glorified QR codes, leading to widespread disappointment among those who crave a proper physical release. But Cyberpunk 2077 bucked the trend, offering the full game on a cartridge, and it seems the gaming community rewarded them handsomely.
As CD Projekt joint-CEO Michał Nowakowski sagely noted, "Nintendo at physical retail is still strong, and retail is, in general, not going anywhere." It appears gamers are echoing this sentiment with their wallets, proving that the tactile experience of owning a game is still a major draw.
Next time someone tries to tell you physical media is dead, just point them to the glorious, cartridge-loving masses of Switch 2 owners. They're not just playing games; they're preserving a legacy, one tangible triumph at a time.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
