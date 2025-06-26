Cambridge Audio's new Melomania A100 earbuds promise audiophile sound on a budget

Cambridge Audio, the renowned UK hi-fi brand, has officially launched its latest true wireless earbuds, the Melomania A100. These new earbuds are poised to succeed the critically acclaimed Melomania M100, bringing a fresh design, a revamped companion app, significant audio enhancements and aren't too harsh on the wallet either.

The Melomania A100 boasts an impressive array of features designed to deliver a superior listening experience. They support both LDAC and aptX Lossless codecs, enabling high-quality audio streaming from compatible devices. Driving the sound are precision-tuned 10mm Neodymium drivers powered by the same Class AB amplification found in Cambridge Audio's esteemed CX and EX Series amplifiers. This sophisticated setup promises "deeper bass, richer mids, and crystal-clear highs," maintaining the brand's signature sound profile, which prioritises clarity and natural tone.

A standout innovation in the Melomania A100 is 'DynamEQ' technology. This feature subtly adjusts the audio as volume levels change, ensuring consistent sound quality —a feature we would all agree some streaming sites could benefit from. Different frequencies behave uniquely at varying volumes, so DynamEQ intelligently compensates, preventing bass from becoming overpowering at lower levels and maintaining a balanced, full, and natural tone regardless of listening volume. Although your dad will still probably complain he can't hear anything characters are saying on screen - either send him to Specsavers or whack on the subtitles.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Beyond sound quality, the Melomania A100 offers practical advancements. Users can expect up to 11 hours of battery life from the earbuds themselves, extending to 6.5 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled. The compact charging case provides an additional 28 hours of playtime, and a quick 10-minute charge offers three hours of playback. The earbuds feature hybrid ANC with a Transparency Mode, allowing users to control their audio immersion.

Connectivity is meant to be solid, featuring Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint support, which enables seamless switching between two connected devices. Voice and video calls are handled with clarity thanks to a six-mic array and advanced cVc noise isolation technology, which filters out background noise to enhance speech.

Control and customisation are at the user's fingertips with the redesigned Melomania Connect app. This app enables users to remap touch controls, access a seven-band equaliser, and select from six EQ presets tailored for various music genres. Users can also create and save their own custom EQ profiles, offering complete control over their sound. We haven't been hands-on with these, however, our friends at TechRadar have and gave them a commendable five stars.

The Melomania A100 earbuds are available starting today, the 26th June, in the UK, Europe, and Asia, priced at £119 / €139 / $149.99. US pricing and availability are expected to be announced later in 2025. With its combination of high-fidelity audio, innovative technology, and user-friendly features, the Melomania A100 aims to solidify Cambridge Audio's position in the competitive true wireless earbud market.