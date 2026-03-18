New Marshall Bromley 450 speaker wants to rock your next house party
Cue the heavy metal karaoke
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Marshall, the British audio brand gracing the bedsits of audiophiles and headphones of Doc-Marten wearing teenagers across the UK, has announced a brand new addition to its lineup.
Drawing on its rock n roll heritage and following the launch of its first-ever party speaker (the Bromley 750) Marshall has unveiled the next iteration - the Bromley 450. The sister speaker is a more compact offering which keeps the party-starting power, just in a slightly more portable format.
The speaker itself delivers 'True Stereophonic 360 degree sound', 40 hours of playtime, and to bring the added razzle dazzle thrilling theatre kids everywhere, it has built-in stage lights inspired by classic 70s rock gigs.
Whilst that’s basically the groovy features, the speaker has some equally cool if slightly more practical features like being IP55 rated for water (and booze) splashes. It also has a built-in carry handle, and runs on the same replaceable battery as the Bromley 750, meaning the music doesn’t have to stop when the battery runs low.
In keeping with its party ethos, there are mic and instrument inputs meaning — make sure your karaoke-insistent friends do not, under any circumstances, realise this.
The speaker is retailing at £549.99, available from 31st March in stores and available online now.
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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