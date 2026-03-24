Bump up the volume: Bumpboxx BB-777 is an 80s-inspired boombox that can play just about anything

If you remember the boomboxes of old, the newly-announced Bumpboxx BB-777 will look and feel very familiar — it’s a dead-ringer for the block-party centrepieces of a RUN-D.M.C music video.

But beyond the spot-on nostalgic aesthetics, it’s looking like a very capable music player, too. Its 3-way 6-driver array pumps out a massive 270 watts of power, enough to get any party bouncing.

And, vinyl aside, it’s ready to take pretty much any format you through at it — there’s FM/AM radio (complete with telescopic antenna), Bluetooth, a CD drive (that can playback your old CD-R and CD-RW discs too, USB-input and dual tape decks — ready for a whole new generation of mix-tapes. Throw in a pair of mic-inputs and you’ve got everything you need to relive your 8 Mile fantasies.

(Image credit: Bumpboxx)

It may be portable, with swappable batteries that charge over USB-C and last up to 15 hours — but just don’t go expecting to carry it very far. The BB-777 weighs a whopping 12kg. You’ll have some guns to go along with those beats if you’re lugging it around all day.

Bumpboxx isn’t the only company looking to capitalise on the physical media / nostalgia revival. We Are Rewind is selling the minimalist answer to Bumpboxx’s maximalism with its GB-001 boombox, while Philips has a whole range of colourful new speakers, the Moving Sound line, tapping into the primary-coloured delights of late 80s / early 90s Malibu style.

As for the Bumpboxx BB-777, it’s up for pre-order via crowd-funding platform Kickstarter, where it’s already surpassed its funding goal by a substantial margin. Early birds can pick up the BB-777 for $649 (about £485) — 38% cheaper than its eventual $1,049 price tag. A bunch of bundle offers are available too, including options with back-up batteries, blank cassettes, and travel bags.

Want an incentive to jump in early? Anyone that pre-orders in the first 48 hours of the campaign will be entered into a prize draw to walk away with the coveted “#1” and “#777” speakers from the production run, with each ‘Founder’s Edition’ purchase numbered.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



